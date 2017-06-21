Channel 9 Australia and the Guardian are reporting major outages of several banks in Australia.

Outages are being reported by CBA, NAB, ANZ, Westpac and St George customers, according to DownDetector.

Virgin Australia has also been affected by the outage.

Twitter users are suggesting that Hosting and CDN provider Akamai is the company experiencing the issues and outages this afternoon. This is a global problem, of course the timezone makes it worst for us.

There is no official word from any impacted banks as to the root cause.

Additional coverage at Reuters and the BBC