Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

'Great Dimming' of Betelgeuse Star is Solved

posted by mrpg on Friday June 18, @06:33AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the clean-the-lenses dept.
Science

Eratosthenes writes:

'Great Dimming' of Betelgeuse star is solved

[...] Two ideas were dominant. Perhaps there was a large cool spot on the surface of the star, because red supergiants like Betelgeuse are known to have very large convective cells that can cause hot spots and cold spots. Or maybe there was a cloud of dust forming right in front of the star as viewed from Earth.

The explanation turns out to be "a bit of both", says colleague Emily Cannon from KU (Katholieke Universiteit) Leuven in Belgium.

"Our overall idea is that there was a cool spot on the star which, because of the local drop in temperature, then caused gas ejected previously to condense into dust," she told BBC News.

Also at Ars Technica, c|net, and CNN.

Journal Reference:
M. Montargès, E. Cannon, E. Lagadec, et al. A dusty veil shading Betelgeuse during its Great Dimming. Nature, 2021; 594 (7863): 365 DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03546-8

Original Submission


«  World Bank Slams Bitcoin, Declines to Help El Salvador’s Cryptocurrency Plan
'Great Dimming' of Betelgeuse Star is Solved | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @06:37AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @06:37AM (#1146873)

    Two ideas were dominant... The explanation turns out to be "a bit of both"

    This doesn't seem to work well in american politics.

(1)