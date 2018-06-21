from the A-woman’s-face-with-nature’s-own-hand-painted dept.
Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ widespread in top makeup brands, study finds:
[...] The products that most frequently contain high levels of fluorine include waterproof mascara (82% of brands tested), foundations (63%) and liquid lipstick (62%).
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of about 9,000 compounds used to make products such as food packaging, clothing and carpeting water and stain resistant. They are often dubbed “forever chemicals” because they do not naturally break down and have been found to accumulate in humans.
The chemicals are linked at certain levels to cancer, birth defects, liver disease, thyroid disease, decreased immunity, hormone disruption, and a range of other serious health problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @02:02PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @02:08PM (2 children)
... and now they have to worry about fluorine in their cosmetics?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @02:20PM (1 child)
I am told their #1 struggle in life is getting everyone around them to call them the opposite of what their sex is.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @03:05PM
Do you mean their birth sex, their dress-up sex, or their selection from the 92 millennial genders?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 18, @02:20PM (3 children)
I delivered many loads of chemicals to cosmetic manufacturers when I drove truck.
If women dug into the ingredients in their cosmetics, they would dump most all of them.
Sent into a plant in Ontario one day, and picked up a load of black powdery stuff in drums. Stuff had "flammable" placards all over it, and my instructions were to keep the refrigerator unit set at 68 degrees F. Naturally, I asked what the stuff was, and why it had to be refrigerated. It was the black that made mascara so very black - and it was likely to spontaneously combust at temperatures over 85 degrees F. I was to monitor the temperature of the reefer, and if it got over 80 degrees, I was supposed to call dispatch for instructions.
Nassssty stuff. And, women purchase that crap, to put around their eyes.
And, this story makes it obvious that the carbon-black isn't nearly the worst of the chemicals in your makeup.
It's insane, if you ask me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @02:22PM (2 children)
At least we don't use lead in cosmetics anymore... well, mostly not anymore.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @03:04PM (1 child)
Yeah, guys have mostly stopped licking women's faces to put lead in their pencils. That was disgusting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @03:31PM
Hilarious! You are a cunning linguist, sir.
Here's the porno trend I could never comprehend: spitting, especially into other people's mouths. I know the Internet has something for everyone, so I shudder to imagine the sites that host chewing tobacco spitting porn. That would put me on the ropes.
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Friday June 18, @02:21PM (3 children)
The chemicals are linked at certain levels to cancer ... and a range of other serious health problems.
At what level? Is the linkage causal or are the health issues independent of these "dangerous" chemicals. Fluorine (although dangerous in its pure form) is a perfectly good atom to stick on another chemical as long as the final compound is tested for safety (whatever your definition of that is). This looks like a standard generic anti-chemical scare story.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @02:50PM
The complaint is that fluorinated chemicals tend not to break down and can thus accumulate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @03:07PM (1 child)
If God meant you to be a walking chemical factory, He would have put a mini-distillery on your chest.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @03:35PM
https://www.alcohol.org/co-occurring-disorder/auto-brewery-syndrome/ [alcohol.org]