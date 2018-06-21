from the sticky-incy-wincy dept.
Just how do spiders walk straight up—and even upside-down across—so many different types of surfaces? Answering this question could open up new opportunities for creating powerful, yet reversible, bioinspired adhesives. Scientists have been working to better understand spider feet for the past several decades. Now, a new study in Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering is the first to show that the characteristics of the hair-like structures that form the adhesive feet of one species—the wandering spider Cupiennius salei—are more variable than previously thought.
"When we started the experiments, we expected to find a specific angle of best adhesion and similar adhesive properties for all of the individual attachment hairs," says the group leader of the study, Dr. Clemens Schaber of the University of Kiel in Germany. "But surprisingly, the adhesion forces largely differed between the individual hairs, e.g. one hair adhered best at a low angle with the substrate while the other one performed best close to perpendicular."
The feet of this species of spider are made up of close to 2,400 tiny hairs or 'setae' (one hundredth of one millimeter thick). Schaber, and his colleagues Bastian Poerschke and Stanislav Gorb, collected a sample of these hairs and then measured how well they stuck to a range of rough and smooth surfaces, including glass. They also looked at how well the hairs performed at various contact angles.
Unexpectedly, each hair showed unique adhesive properties. When the team looked at the hairs under a powerful microscope, they also found that each one showed clearly different—and previously unrecognized—structural arrangements. The team believes that this variety may be key to how spiders can climb so many surface types.
More information: Bastian Poerschke et al, Adhesion of Individual Attachment Setae of the Spider Cupiennius salei to Substrates With Different Roughness and Surface Energy, Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering (2021).
DOI: 10.3389/fmech.2021.702297
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @07:00PM (1 child)
What sort of sick scientist would want to spend time with disgusting insects?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @07:03PM
A Democrat scientist who feels like having a snack?