from the good-artists-copy-great-artists-infringe-design-patents dept.
Windows 11 Look Inspired by KDE Plasma and GNOME?
The images of the upcoming Windows 11 Operating system from Microsoft resemble a mixture of our beloved KDE Plasma and GNOME. How much they are similar? We try to find out.
There's a saying which I remember – 'Good artists copy. Great artists steal'. I don't know the design team behind Windows 11, but it seems they are pretty good inspired by the Linux desktops. If you look at the Windows OS look over the years – from Windows XP to 7 to 10 – there is not much changed in terms of look and feel. Until now.
Windows OS have typically 5 to 7 years of life iterations with a new release. If you think about the options of customization Windows gives you, that remained the same over the years. Even the overall desktop experience in terms of Start Menu position, width, color – all remained constant.
But with the new look of Windows 11 – this is changing. Let me walk you through some of the screenshots I had a look at and how cunningly it is similar to the popular Linux desktop environments such as KDE Plasma and GNOME.
If Windows 11 really looks like KDE Plasma and GNOME, is this to have a more uniform UI when Windows Subsystem for Linux offers Linux GUI apps with an integrated seamless way for users to install Linux GUI apps?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @09:27PM
Window decorations are gross and animations are for kids.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Friday June 18, @09:27PM
I doubt it is so Microsoft can help prepare or transition their user base to Linux. Just wait some time and watch how the MS lawyers will claim prior art of the UI and sue all that infringe, including Gnome and KDE.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @09:39PM
Microsoft's UX wizards have topped themselves. Moving the taskbar to the center of the screen to celebrate emancipation day is a brilliant show of solidarity with our formerly-oppressed minorities.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @09:43PM
XEROX PARC, apple, KDE, GNOME, the list goes on and on and on...