The South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT) failed to be Touched by His Noodly Appendage in a decision on Adelaide woman Tanya Watkins' claim that FSM was formed for a "religious, educational, charitable or benevolent purpose".
The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster (FSM) remains in the realms of satire in central Australia after an appeal for formal recognition was rejected by a South Australian legal authority on the grounds that it is a "sham" and a "hoax".
[...] In the ruling, Ms McEvoy noted that while various "Pastafarian texts" are set out in traditional religious forms, they "contain some surprising articulations", such as references to the books of the Bible as the "Old Testicle" and "New Testicle".
Story from the ABC: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-06-19/sa-church-of-the-flying-spaghetti-monster-proposal-rejected/100228038
Earlier ABC stories tell about how New Zealand is more accepting than Australians of our colander-headed brethren and sistren:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-12-18/nz-church-of-the-flying-spaghetti-monster-gets-recognition/7039796
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-04-16/noodly-knot-tied-in-first-legal-marriage-of-pastafarians/7332360
They haven't killed anyone yet.
This is what the signs carried by the.protestors said when some twit on the other side of the planet made a movie about "innocence". Yes, really. In Australia people stood in public with their children calling for people to be beheaded. According to their belief this is acceptable. They assaulted a police dog and got off for SJW reasons.
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/fury-at-sydney-protests-20120915-25z0a.html [smh.com.au]
Yet Pastafarians won't be recognised due to being a "sham"? Did a man actually talk to an angel in a desert cave? Or was he talking to himself. After reading the book of The Greatest Deceiver (may he burn in a hell with his ilk) can anyone of sound mind recognise the complete and utter BS of the kafir haters as "religion"? Par for the course, but considering this ruling how about we group protestants, muslims and catholics together and just call them "christians" on the grounds that all are branches of the same tree. It makes about as much sense.
Well done, NZ for evenly applying the same rules for one as to the other.
As compared to the imaginary sky fairy and child molesting crap that other churches are based around?
As if other religious texts aren't already full of ball gargling?
So, what is the SCATS position on Bronies? :P