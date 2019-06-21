from the they're-not-asking-anymore dept.
The headline at WFAA reads: 'Woke up sweating': Some Texans shocked to find their smart thermostats were raised remotely
When Deer Park resident Brandon English got home from work on Wednesday, his house was hot.
[...] His wife received an alert on her phone soon after that. The family said their thermostat had been changed remotely, raising the temperature of their home during a three-hour “energy saving event.”
The family’s smart thermostat was installed a few years ago as part of a new home security package. Many smart thermostats can be enrolled in a program called "Smart Savers Texas." It's operated by a company called EnergyHub.
The agreement states that in exchange for an entry into sweepstakes, electric customers allow them to control their thermostats during periods of high energy demand. EnergyHub’s list of its clients include TXU Energy, CenterPoint and ERCOT.
'Unplanned' Outages Hit Texas Power Plants in Soaring Temperatures
Officials with Texas' power grid operator pleaded with residents Monday to limit their electrical usage amid soaring temperatures and a series of mechanical problems at power plants.
The appeal, from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, comes four months after deadly blackouts during a winter storm left millions of people without power — and weeks after state legislators passed a package of measures aimed at fixing some of the problems exposed by the storm.
Officials with the nonprofit group, which oversees 90 percent of Texas' energy production, asked residents to set their thermostats higher, turn off lights and avoid using larger appliances until Friday.
A spokeswoman for the group told reporters that the outages accounted for more than 12,000 megawatts, enough to power 2.4 million homes. Some areas of the state, including Dallas and Tarrant counties, were warned about poor air quality and potentially dangerous heat, with the heat index approaching 110 degrees.
A senior official with ERCOT, Warren Lasher, said it wasn't clear why there were so many unplanned outages. But he said that the group is "deeply concerned" about the plants that are offline and that a thorough investigation is being conducted to better understand the problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 20, @05:21AM
I have no sympathy for those who have deliberately chosen to move to Texas and continue to live there.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday June 20, @05:26AM
In Feb we learned they let their energy company have direct, immediate access to their bank accounts. Now we find out they let their energy company remotely control their thermostats? Stupid stupid stupid.
That said, the guy who said "it was 78 degrees. My baby could have died". Oh shut the fuck up, snowflake. 78 is nothing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 20, @05:28AM
Free Texas! The Lone-star State!
Build the wall, and make Texas pay for it.