from the name-game dept.
iPhone bug breaks WiFi when you join hotspot with unusual name:
A new iPhone bug has come to light that breaks your iPhone's wireless functionality by merely connecting to a specific WiFi hotspot.
Once triggered, the bug would render your iPhone unable to establish a WiFi connection, even if it is rebooted or the WiFi hotspot is renamed.
A bug like this could be exploited by malicious actors planting rogue WiFi hotspots in popular areas to bork iPhone devices connecting to them.
[...] "After joining my personal WiFi with the SSID '%p%s%s%s%s%n', my iPhone permanently disabled it's WiFi functionality. Neither rebooting nor changing SSID fixes it :~)," tweeted Schou.
Schou told BleepingComputer that his experiment worked successfully on an iPhone XS, running iOS version 14.4.2.
Tests conducted by BleepingComputer on an iPhone running iOS 14.6 confirm an iPhone's wireless functionality would break after connecting to the strangely named wireless network.
[...] In multiple tests attempting to connect to this strange SSID, our Wi-Fi settings would begin to function erratically, but all led to the same behavior - the breaking of our iPhone's wireless connectivity.
In some tests, connecting to the SSID would fail, but we could no longer access our regular wireless network.
Other tests led to the behavior described by Schou, where the iPhones Wi-Fi setting would be disabled [...]
[...] The only way to fix our iPhone's broken Wi-Fi feature was to reset the device's iPhone network settings, which we describe how to do at the end of the article.
[...] According to users, the issue is unique to iPhones and does not appear to be reproducible on Android devices:
The fix outlined in the article involves resetting all your network settings back to factory defaults. It appears that any previous settings (access points, passwords, etc.) would be lost so it would be best to record them on paper beforehand.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Monday June 21, @05:59PM (8 children)
If a specific name can cause the iPhone's WLAN to malfunction, that raises questions if another, maliciously crafted SSID name might do more harmful things to your iPhone.
If some external name causes issues, you know for sure that someone didn't properly sanitize their input.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Tork on Monday June 21, @06:05PM (1 child)
I'm having trouble finding out if this really affects people, though. They keep saying 'join the network' but I haven't been able to determine if setting your phone to join hotspots automatically causes this as well. In which case... shame on Apple AND stupid users.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday June 21, @06:09PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 4, Insightful) by FatPhil on Monday June 21, @06:08PM (1 child)
Had the OS been open source, we could have analysed the bug to know which coding incompetence Apple or their subcontractors are guilty of, but it's not, so we have to just imagine that they're probably capable of all of the errors it's likely to be, in the absence of evidence to the contrary.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Monday June 21, @06:37PM
I would LOVE to see the code error to learn from it. There are many ways this could have happened. Sanitizing input only goes so far. Well, it depends on your definition of "sanitize", meaning, you still have to properly handle all possibilities within the range of now sanitized inputs.
One place I worked: significantly important medical diagnostic machines. Standard keyboard with some keys relabeled. I accidentally pressed an invalid key on a demo machine and the software locked up. Main coder dude said "why would anyone ever do that?" Seriously. And it was simply a "switch" "case" statement (C code) with no "default". Not kidding. And a "default" case would have solved it. Problem: political structure did not allow for any code review. Coder dude reported directly to company president, who was engineering genius, but did not know coding at all.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Monday June 21, @06:08PM (3 children)
You are right.
The real lesson here is that iPhone users should only connect to Genuine™ Apple® brand WiFi hotspots. Just like how you should not side load apps. Stay inside the
prison campwalled garden because bad things.
I need to spend more effort optimizing performance within while(false) loops.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Tork on Monday June 21, @06:15PM (1 child)
You should get your Apple news from somewhere other than Slashdot. Here, I'll translate your joke into Android:
"The real lesson here is that Android users should purchase the next expensive phone (with a specific carrier) that supports a recent enough version of Android to have a fix for this vulnerability!"
Stupid when you're better informed, right?
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday June 21, @06:39PM
It works both ways. Haven't been to slashdot for a long time. I was given an iPhone in about 2009 by a friend to develop something, but couldn't use it because I couldn't develop for it on Linux. With Android, I could develop on any platform, choice of dev tools, and didn't need permission to sideload my own app on my own hardware.
I've had Android since 2010. I have yet to have malware. I have written and sideloaded apps. (my own 'asteroids' and 'breakout' games)
It's funny that my last two Android (eg Google brand) phones would work on any carrier. I'll never go back to buying a phone from a carrier, or any phone that only works on one carrier. Or that is preloaded with unwanted apps.
Also: I once was a card carrying Apple fanboy and long time developer for classic Mac and would bleed in six colors.
I need to spend more effort optimizing performance within while(false) loops.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Monday June 21, @06:37PM
Plus you have to hold it right at the same time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 21, @06:13PM
<sarcasm>
Oh no... whosoever would do this? Please... no... stop... don't...
</sarcasm>