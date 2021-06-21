Facebook Researchers Say They Can Detect Deepfakes And Where They Came From:
Facebook researchers say they've developed artificial intelligence that can identify so-called "deepfakes" and track their origin by using reverse engineering.
Deepfakes are altered photos, videos, and still images that use artificial intelligence to appear like the real thing. They've become increasingly realistic in recent years, making it harder to detect the real from the fake with just the naked eye.
The technological advances for deepfake productions have concerned experts that warn these fake images can be used by malicious actors to spread misinformation.
Examples of deepfake videos that used the likeness of Tom Cruise, Former President Barack Obama, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went viral and have shown the development of the technology over time.
"Our method will facilitate deepfake detection and tracing in real-world settings, where the deepfake image itself is often the only information detectors have to work with," research scientists for Facebook Xi Yin and Tal Hassner wrote Wednesday.
(...)
The researchers see this program as having real world applications. Their work will give others "tools to better investigate incidents of coordinated disinformation using deepfakes, as well as open up new directions for future research. "
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday June 21, @10:53PM (1 child)
That wouldn't be a surprise. I'm sure they can just search their own gargantuan STASI like archive of pictures and videos and find the original parts.
Right. The AI identifies the "cracks left behind". Why not just do image searches for the originals. Seems to be a much faster way. But then I guess it doesn't have AI in it ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 21, @11:06PM
Jew-run Facebook claims to be an arbiter of truth just as Jew-run pharmaceutical companies claim to be arbiters of "science." And if the past few years have proven anything, it's that Jew-run arbiters' mouths are more full of shit than those of German prostitutes. But having that level of power tends to do that to people, who become so powerful they want the forbidden fruit of eating literal shit. Or perhaps Jews just enjoy eating human shit. Makes perfect sense given their psychopathology.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 21, @11:08PM
No one with that many wrinkles could be real.