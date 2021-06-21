Researchers develop urine test capable of early detection of brain tumors with 97% accuracy:
Researchers from Nagoya University discovered that microRNAs in urine might be a useful biomarker for diagnosing brain cancers in a recent study. Their findings, which were published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, suggest that routine urine testing might aid in the early diagnosis and treatment of brain tumors, thereby improving patient survival.
Early detection of brain tumors is challenging, in part because most individuals get a brain CT or MRI scan only after experiencing neurological symptoms such as limb paralysis and speech impairment. When brain tumors are identified by CT or MRI, they have often grown too big to be completely removed, lowering the patients' chances of survival. Early brain tumor detection techniques that are accurate, simple, and affordable are highly desirable from this standpoint.
MicroRNAs (small nucleic acid molecules) have attracted a lot of interest as a diagnostic biomarker for malignant tumors recently. MicroRNAs are released by different cells and exist in bodily fluids such as blood and urine in a stable and undamaged state within extracellular vesicles.
MicroRNAs in urine were studied as a biomarker for brain cancers by Nagoya University researchers. "Urine can be collected easily without putting a burden on the human body," says Nagoya University Associate Professor Atsushi Natsume, a corresponding author of the study.
"Urine-based liquid biopsy hadn't been fully investigated for patients with brain tumors, because none of the conventional methodologies can extract microRNAs from urine efficiently in terms of varieties and quantities. So, we decided to develop a device capable of doing it."
Journal Reference:
Yotaro Kitano, Kosuke Aoki, Fumiharu Ohka, et al. Urinary MicroRNA-Based Diagnostic Model for Central Nervous System Tumors Using Nanowire Scaffolds [open], ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (DOI: 10.1021/acsami.1c01754)
