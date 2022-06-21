Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Tasmanian Devils Wipe Out Thousands of Penguins on Tiny Australian Island

posted by mrpg on Tuesday June 22, @04:14AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the humans-again-at-it dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes:

Tasmanian devils wipe out thousands of penguins on tiny Australian island:

An attempt to save the Tasmanian devil by shipping an “insurance population” to a tiny Australian island has come at a “catastrophic” cost to the birdlife there, including the complete elimination of little penguins, according to BirdLife Tasmania.

Maria Island, a 116-square-kilometre island east of Tasmania, was home to 3,000 breeding pairs of little penguins around a decade ago.

Their populations have dwindled since Tasmanian devils were introduced in 2012, but according to BirdLife Tasmania, the most recent survey conducted by the parks department showed penguins had completely disappeared from the island.

Original Submission


«  Researchers Develop Urine Test Capable of Early Detection of Brain Tumors With 97% Accuracy
Tasmanian Devils Wipe Out Thousands of Penguins on Tiny Australian Island | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.