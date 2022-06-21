Stories
What it was like to be Peer Reviewed in the 1860s

posted by mrpg on Tuesday June 22, @02:15PM
Science

Runaway1956 writes:

In January 1861 John Tyndall, a physicist at London's Royal Institution, submitted a paper to the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society of London. The paper bore the title "On the absorption and radiation of heat by gases and vapours, and on the physical connexion of radiation, absorption, and conduction." After testing the heat-retaining properties of several gases, Tyndall had concluded that some were capable of trapping heat, and thus he became one of the first physicists to recognize and describe that basis for the greenhouse effect. A month after its submission, the paper was read aloud at a meeting of the society, and several months after that, a revised version of the paper was in print.

That path from submission to revision and publication will sound familiar to modern scientists. However, Tyndall's experience with the Philosophical Transactions—in particular, with its refereeing system—was quite different from what authors experience today. Tracing "On the absorption and radiation of heat" through the Royal Society's editorial process highlights how one of the world's most established refereeing systems worked in the 1860s. Rather than relying on anonymous referee reports to improve their papers, authors engaged in extensive personal exchanges with their reviewers. Such a collegial approach gradually lost favor but recently has undergone something of a resurgence.

https://physicstoday.scitation.org/do/10.1063/PT.5.9098/full/

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 22, @02:21PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 22, @02:21PM (#1148004)

    authors engaged in extensive personal exchanges with their reviewers. Such a collegial approach gradually lost favor but recently has undergone something of a resurgence.

    "Welcome to SoylentNews"!

  • (Score: 1) by js290 on Tuesday June 22, @02:29PM

    by js290 (14148) on Tuesday June 22, @02:29PM (#1148007)
    Nature don't give AF about modern day pal review...

    That's correct! The "Greenhouse" theory of #ClimateChange [twitter.com] is based on a 19th-Century misunderstanding of atmospheric thermodynamics. Tyndall & Arrhenius can be excused for their ignorance, since they didn't have access to our modern observations & knowledge of planetary processes

    — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) February 11, 2020 [twitter.com]

    How do I provide peer review on Researchers.One? [researchers.one]

    All articles posted on Researchers.One are available for public comment in the ‘Conversations’ section below the article document. Comments can be posted in the text box or by uploading an attachment. In the spirit of transparency, all comments are publicly visible to all visitors and cannot be removed once posted. Researchers.One does not provide the option for private feedback, but private comments can be sent via email or other means.

