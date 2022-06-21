from the yes dept.
The 89 people who work at Buffer, a company that makes social-media management tools, are used to having an unconventional employer. Everyone's salary, including the CEO's, is public. All employees work remotely; their only office closed down six years ago. And as a perk, Buffer pays for any books employees want to buy for themselves.
So perhaps it is unsurprising that last year, when the pandemic obliterated countless workers' work-life balance and mental health, Buffer responded in a way that few other companies did: It gave employees an extra day off each week, without reducing pay—an experiment that's still running a year later. "It has been such a godsend," Essence Muhammad, a customer-support agent at Buffer, told me.
Miraculously—or predictably, if you ask proponents of the four-day workweek—the company seemed to be getting the same amount of work done in less time. It had scaled back on meetings and social events, and employees increased the pace of their day. Nicole Miller, who works in human resources at Buffer, also cited "the principle of work expanding to the time you give it": When we have 40 hours of work a week, we find ways to work for 40 hours. Buffer might never go back to a five-day week.
[...] In 2018, Andrew Barnes approached the employees of his company, a New Zealand firm called Perpetual Guardian that manages wills, estates, and trusts, with an offer: If they could figure out how to get more done in a day, they could work one fewer day per week. In consultation with employees, the company installed lockers in which workers can voluntarily stash their phones for the day, and soundproofed meeting spaces to reduce the sound of ambient chatter. Meetings were shortened; employees started putting little flags in their pencil holders whenever they wanted to signal to coworkers that they didn't want to be disturbed. It worked: Perpetual Guardian's business didn't suffer, and the four-day workweek is still in place three years later.
[...] Natalie Nagele, the CEO of Wildbit, a small software company, introduced a four-day, 32-hour week in 2017, after reading about research indicating that the optimal amount of intense cognitive work is no more than four hours a day. (The four-day schedule even applies to Wildbit's customer-support team; their days off are staggered so they can respond to inquiries all week.) "I have this dream that knowledge workers can get to a point where we can clearly define what enough means," Nagele told me. "We don't do a good job of saying, 'This is done,' or 'I can put it away.'" She wonders if Wildbit's next schedule could be four six-hour days.
[...] Not all business leaders favored the change. "Any man demanding the forty hour week should be ashamed to claim citizenship in this great country," the chairman of the board of the Philadelphia Gear Works wrote shortly after Ford rolled out its new hours. "The men of our country are becoming a race of softies and mollycoddles." Less aggressive but just as resistant, the president of the National Association of Manufacturers, a trade group, wrote, "I am for everything that will make work happier but against everything that will further subordinate its importance."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 22, @04:52PM
What about destiny and trailblasing? Let's ask Alex his opinion [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday June 22, @05:07PM
#1 You don't just cut the hours you can work. You also raise the pay of the hourly workers to cover the hours lost. Also, this assumes you aren't reducing their workweek, so you can turn them into part-time workers.
#2 Don't use it as an excuse to cut vacation or holiday time.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 22, @05:11PM
We respond to this as if it's amazing... in reality, it's pretty standard in "developed" countries to work way less than Americans do.
We have a strange fetishization of putting in long hours for that dosh. But most of the time we spend the majority of those hours wasting time. Companies will literally make up pointless work so that their employees aren't sitting around. Looking busy is more important than being busy (just look at me -- I spend all day browsing the internet but still get all my work done). It's a colossal waste, and it's not entirely dissimilar to how the USSR did things.
Then again, Americans are also somehow collectively convinced that the hardest, most dehumanizing jobs ("customer service", meaning, being treated like dirt by strangers all day) are also those least deserving of pay. Backwards country if I ever heard one. And isn't it funny that automation is making it so people have to work more for less pay, instead of freeing up time? Shouldn't people be happy that nobody has to do boring factory work any more? It's a strange situation where unemployment is a serious problem rather than a sign of good times.