Police is Western Australia have accessed private data from the state's covid-19 check-in app at least twice to aid in a criminal investigation, despite promises the app would only be used by contact tracers. The revelations are likely to make people think twice before using the app, a public health tool that's compulsory at all retailers, though the mandate is only loosely enforced.
Western Australia, a state of roughly 2.6 million people, launched the SafeWA app in late 2020 to make it easier for contact tracers to track down possible infections after a case of covid-19 has been identified in the community. But there were public promises made by the state government that any information collected by the app would be private.
Police defended use of the data by saying it's all in the fine print, adding that they're trying to track down witnesses to the murder of local motorcycle gang leader Nick Martin. An unnamed 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder, and the accused can't be named because of a court suppression order that's not uncommon in Australia.
https://gizmodo.com/australian-cops-spy-on-covid-check-in-app-despite-priva-1847108207
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 22, @07:23PM
And look how far they've come.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 22, @07:24PM (3 children)
They're called tracker apps. This is so obvious I don't know why anyone should need a big reveal to be surprised.
Society really needs to look harder about how we're being sold down the corporate river and make some meaningful changes.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 22, @07:30PM (2 children)
You aren't wrong - but.
Let's say someone has resisted installing apps on his phone, because he knows they'll be used to track him. COVID comes along, and he decides, "This is pretty important, and everyone assures me that the data will only be used by healthcare workers - I'll go for it."
So, we're looking at a betrayal of trust, in a situation that should override almost all other concerns. Worse, it's the police who have betrayed that trust.
Turns out 'Strayan cops are no better than 'Murican cops.
"Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants
(Score: 3, Touché) by Tork on Tuesday June 22, @07:52PM (1 child)
Welp, you're not wrong [bbc.com], either. I guess Australia's following the USA's lead with regards to how law enforcement treats certain segments of its population.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 22, @08:01PM
That you think a ~250 year old country is showing the entire world the way when it comes to inflicting violence via state apparatuses is a testament to media propaganda.
This is the natural state of the world and it has nothing to do with America, Australia, or even China.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 22, @07:26PM
If you're a cop, the idea that ANYTHING might be off limits is preposterous. Because you have a badge, and a gun, you can go anywhere, and do anything, and either the badge justifies it, or the gun does.
The fact that people had to be assured that the cops wouldn't have access to the data is a STRONG indicator that you (the cop) have no business mucking around in the database.
Maybe - and that's a strong maybe - if they bothered to get a warrant, it would be excusable? Of course, the word "warrant" doesn't appear in the story. (Do Aussies use warrants, like we do in the US?)
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Tuesday June 22, @08:41PM
I thought Australia explicitly acknowledged this at the very beginning: the only groups that would have access to tracker data are contract tracers and cops.
It's the same thing in the US, and the same thing in europe: It's IMPORTANT, SURRENDER your privacy! Let us track you _all_ the time!! We'll _only_ use it for covid contact tracing and cops or those with a court order!!
That's the reason people shouldn't do it. It's just another tool for the government to track and control you. (FISA probably calls it "business records" and the NSA doubtless loves it.)