mRNA Vaccine Yields Full Protection Against Malaria in Mice

posted by mrpg on Tuesday June 22, @11:45AM
from the lucky-white-mice-again dept.
Science

upstart writes:

mRNA vaccine yields full protection against malaria in mice:

Scientists from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and Naval Medical Research Center partnered with researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and Acuitas Therapeutics to develop a novel vaccine based on mRNA technology that protects against malaria in animal models, publishing their findings in npj Vaccines.

In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million cases of malaria and 409,000 deaths globally, creating an extraordinary cost in terms of human morbidity, mortality, economic burden, and regional social stability. Worldwide, Plasmodium falciparum is the parasite species which causes the vast majority of deaths. Those at highest risk of severe disease include pregnant women, children and malaria naïve travelers. Malaria countermeasures development has historically been a priority research area for the Department of Defense as the disease remains a top threat to U.S. military forces deployed to endemic regions.

A safe, effective malaria vaccine has long been an elusive target for scientists. The most advanced malaria vaccine is RTS,S, a first-generation product developed in partnership with WRAIR. RTS,S is based on the circumsporozoite protein of P. falciparum, the most dangerous and widespread species of malaria parasite. While RTS,S is an impactful countermeasure in the fight against malaria, field studies have revealed limited sterile efficacy and duration of protection. The limitations associated with RTS,S and other first-generation malaria vaccines have led scientists to evaluate new platforms and second-generation approaches for malaria vaccines.

Journal Reference:
Katherine L. Mallory, Justin A. Taylor, Xiaoyan Zou, et al. Messenger RNA expressing PfCSP induces functional, protective immune responses against malaria in mice [open], npj Vaccines (DOI: 10.1038/s41541-021-00345-0)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 22, @11:52AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 22, @11:52AM (#1147971)

    Malaria is one of these terrible tropical diseases. A successful vaccine against it is akin of having successful vaccine against measles or whooping cough in the less tropical areas of the world. mRNA looks like an great tool at tackling these things now, something that was simply unavailable few years ago.

    The question is will this prove successful technology against HIV? Cancers? And maybe soon we will be able to have designer vaccines against individual cancers? Medical future looks exciting.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 22, @12:49PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 22, @12:49PM (#1147978)

    Is that number off by an order of magnitude or two? This is less than the flu.

