Tesla Unveils Its New Supercomputer (5Th Most Powerful In The World) To Train Self-Driving Ai - Electrek:
Over the last few years, Tesla has had a clear focus on computing power both inside and outside its vehicles.
Inside, it needs computers powerful enough to run its self-driving software, and outside, it needs supercomputers to train its self-driving software powered by neural nets that are fed an insane amount of data coming from the fleet.
CEO Elon Musk has been teasing Tesla’s Dojo project, which apparently consists of a supercomputer capable of an exaFLOP, one quintillion (1018) floating-point operations per second, or 1,000 petaFLOPS – making it one of the most powerful computers in the world.
Tesla has been working on Dojo for the last few years, and Musk has been hinting that it should be ready by the end of this year.
[...] [Andrej] Karpathy, [Tesla’s head of AI] commented on the effort:
“We have a neural net architecture network and we have a data set, a 1.5 petabytes data set that requires a huge amount of computing. So I wanted to give a plug to this insane supercomputer that we are building and using now. For us, computer vision is the bread and butter of what we do and what enables Autopilot. And for that to work really well, we need to master the data from the fleet, and train massive neural nets and experiment a lot. So we invested a lot into the compute. In this case, we have a cluster that we built with 720 nodes of 8x A100 of the 80GB version. So this is a massive supercomputer. I actually think that in terms of flops, it’s roughly the number 5 supercomputer in the world.”
Karpathy’s presentation at Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition 2021.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 23, @08:16AM (1 child)
All that computing power, and Elon hobbles it by insisting he doesn't need a variety of sensors. Give the computer at least one of every kind of sensor that might be useful, so that it can see in spectrums that humans can't see in. Maybe Elon is mostly right - he doesn't need 25 lidar sensors peering in all directions. But, give it at least on forward looking lidar, that might work when visible spectrum sensors don't. Infrared, radar and sonar, ditto.
If you want cars to drive themselves better than humans, give those cars super-human powers!
"Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 23, @08:52AM
I think we mostly agree, but "lidar" uses visible spectrum, so it is itself a visible spectrum sensor.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Wednesday June 23, @08:47AM
Given the massive increase in computing power, neural nets can deliver some amazing results. Throw data at them, and see what they produce, amiright? I mean, what could go wrong?
Doing symbolic AI is a lot harder: actually deriving, understanding and writing down the rules that a system must follow. This isn't boosting nearly as much by GHz processors, so the results are lagging way behind neural nets.
The thing is: You actually have no idea what a neural net is doing, or why. Chances are good that a neural net has learned some strange things. You may think it has learned "stop at red octagonal signs", but maybe the training data coincidentally always had a tree on the corner, and the AI has actually learned "stop when there is a sign and a tree". Which works great, right up until it doesn't.
I wouldn't trust a neural net with any sort of important decision, but it sounds like that's exactly what Tesla is doing.
