Over the last few years, Tesla has had a clear focus on computing power both inside and outside its vehicles.

Inside, it needs computers powerful enough to run its self-driving software, and outside, it needs supercomputers to train its self-driving software powered by neural nets that are fed an insane amount of data coming from the fleet.

CEO Elon Musk has been teasing Tesla’s Dojo project, which apparently consists of a supercomputer capable of an exaFLOP, one quintillion (1018) floating-point operations per second, or 1,000 petaFLOPS – making it one of the most powerful computers in the world.

Tesla has been working on Dojo for the last few years, and Musk has been hinting that it should be ready by the end of this year.