Microsoft Open-Sources "Attack Surface Analyzer"

posted by martyb on Wednesday June 23, @03:42PM
from the git-it-while-it's-hot dept.
Software

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Attack Surface Analyzer:

Attack Surface Analyzer is a Microsoft developed open source security tool that analyzes the attack surface of a target system and reports on potential security vulnerabilities introduced during the installation of software or system misconfiguration.

[...] Attack Surface Analyzer 2 replaces the original Attack Surface Analyzer tool, released publicly in 2012.

[...] The core feature of Attack Surface Analyzer is the ability to "diff" an operating system's security configuration, before and after a software component is installed and to run arbitrary complex rules on the results to surface interesting findings. This is important because most installation processes require elevated privileges, and once granted, can lead to unintended system configuration changes.

Attack Surface Analyzer currently reports on changes to the following operating system components:

        File system (static snapshot and live monitoring available)
        User accounts
        Services
        Network Ports
        Certificates
        Registry
        COM Objects
        Event Logs
        Firewall Settings
        Wifi Networks
        Cryptographic Keys
        Processes
        TPM Information

All data collected is stored in a set of local SQLite databases.

