Attack Surface Analyzer is a Microsoft developed open source security tool that analyzes the attack surface of a target system and reports on potential security vulnerabilities introduced during the installation of software or system misconfiguration.

[...] Attack Surface Analyzer 2 replaces the original Attack Surface Analyzer tool, released publicly in 2012.

[...] The core feature of Attack Surface Analyzer is the ability to "diff" an operating system's security configuration, before and after a software component is installed and to run arbitrary complex rules on the results to surface interesting findings. This is important because most installation processes require elevated privileges, and once granted, can lead to unintended system configuration changes.

Attack Surface Analyzer currently reports on changes to the following operating system components:

File system (static snapshot and live monitoring available)

User accounts

Services

Network Ports

Certificates

Registry

COM Objects

Event Logs

Firewall Settings

Wifi Networks

Cryptographic Keys

Processes

TPM Information

All data collected is stored in a set of local SQLite databases.