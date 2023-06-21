from the common-ground dept.
Early agreement reached in dispute over Suez Canal ship:
The owners and insurers of the giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year have reached an agreement in principle over their dispute with canal authorities, representatives from both sides said Wednesday.
Stann Marine, the lawyers representing the vessel's owners and insurers, and a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Authority both confirmed.
[...] The money would cover the salvage operation, costs of stalled canal traffic, and lost transit fees for the week the Ever Given blocked the canal.
At first, the Suez Canal Authority demanded $916 million in compensation, which was later lowered to $550 million.
Since it was freed, the Panama-flagged vessel, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, has been ordered by authorities to remain in a holding lake mid-canal as its owner and the canal authority try to settle the compensation dispute.
[...] The spokeswoman from the Suez Canal Authority's media office said that more details on the agreement would be released at a later time.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 23, @06:41PM (5 children)
That's over 52 ships per day on average, and over 2 per hour.
I wonder about the ship captain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 23, @06:44PM (1 child)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 23, @07:01PM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 23, @06:46PM (2 children)
Using Google . . .
(19,000 / 365) ships per day, 7 days, $700 K revenue per ship is: just over $255 Million in lost transit fees.
(Score: 1) by Catalyst on Wednesday June 23, @07:19PM
But not many of those fees were lost, just pushed off for a couple weeks... I can understand them wanting to recover the salvage fees. On the other hand, their own canal pilots were driving, so seems it should be on them anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 23, @07:21PM
To be fair, 20,000 teu is squarely in the realm of the biggest of big ships, and is unlikely to be representative of every ship passing through the canal (I don't have any good stats on this).