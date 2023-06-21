from the ______-didn't-kill-himself dept.
I just heard some sad news on talk radio - Horror Software creator John McAfee was found dead in his Spanish jail cell Wednesday evening. There weren't any more details. I'm sure everyone in the SoylentNews community will miss him - even if you didn't enjoy his work, there's no denying his contributions to popular culture. Truly an American icon.
Netcraft confirms it, as does NYPost - an "apparent suicide".
John McAfee was found dead in his cell in a prison near Barcelona on Wednesday. McAfee was awaiting extradition in a Spanish prison after being charged with tax evasion in the United States last year. McAfee was arrested in Spain in October after being indicted in the United States for tax evasion months earlier. He allegedly failed to file taxes for four years despite earning millions in income between 2014 and 2018 from promoting cryptocurrencies.
Also at the Associated Press, The Register, CNN, and CNBC.
See also: How To Uninstall McAfee Antivirus
Previously: John McAfee Announces He Will Run For President of the United States
On TV, John McAfee Says Cracking an iPhone is Trivial
Johnny Depp to Star in Movie About John McAfee
John McAfee's "Unhackable" Cryptocurrency Wallet Has Been Hacked (Again)
John McAfee Indicted for Tax Evasion
Original Submission #1 Original Submission #2 Original Submission #3 Original Submission #4
Related Stories
John McAfee running for president
Anti-virus software tycoon John McAfee plans to run for President, the developer confirmed on Tuesday. He will run under his own newly created "Cyber Party."
http://time.com/4025991/john-mcafee-running-for-president/?xid=tcoshare
The self-described "eccentric millionaire," known for a strange run-in with authorities in Belize three years ago, said his primary motivation to enter the race was the government's problems with security and surveillance.
"We are losing privacy at an alarming rate — we have none left. We've given up so much for the illusion of security and our government is simply dysfunctional," he said, adding that he plans to release an explainer for his new Cyber Party.
John McAfee is running [for] president
McAfee, developer of the first commercial anti-virus program, has said he is going to announce a bid for the White House, and will create the Cyber Party to do so. "I have a huge underground following on the web," he told CNN. The website McAfee2016.com has also popped up.
Russia Today reports
The US public doesn't need a Digital Security Commission; they need the FBI to stop deceiving everyone and tell the truth that it wants to spy on Americans, John McAfee, developer of the first commercial anti-virus program told RT's Ed Schultz.
[...] "The FBI wants Apple to change their software so that it removes the check for security, so that we don't check for security anymore. Once it has that software, they can use that software on any phone. But they say they only need it for one phone."
[...] "You need a hardware engineer and a [software] engineer. The hardware engineer takes the phone apart and copies the instruction set, which are the iOS and applications, and your memory. And then you run a program called a disassembler, which takes all the ones and zeros and gives you readable instructions. Then the coder sits down and he reads through. What he is looking for is the first access to the keypad, because that is the first thing you do when you input your pad. It'll take half an hour. When you see that, then he reads the instructions for where in memory this secret code is stored. It is that trivial--a half an hour.
...The FBI knows this, Apple knows this."
[...] "In either case, if they (the FBI) don't know, that is tragic; if they do know it, then they are deceiving the American public and Apple and everyone else by asking for a universal key."
Video
Do you see any flaws in McAffee's explanation?
Previous: Apple Wants Court To Rule If It Can Be Forced To Unlock iPhones
Seems Like Everyone has an Opinion About Apple vs. the FBI
Update: TPP-Exposing Journalist Ed Schultz Lands on His Feet at RT
John McAfee Announces He Will Run For President of the United States
If you have been craving more of that real-life, edge-of-your-seat drama we enjoyed following the adventures of John McAfee just a few years ago, you're in luck.
A movie about the notorious tech magnate is in the works, with actor Johnny Depp filling the lead role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The dark comedy, titled "King of the Jungle," is based on a 2012 Wired article about a journalist's experience chronicling McAfee's journey from tech entrepreneur to cocaine addict to fugitive.
The article, "John McAfee's Last Stand," by Joshua Davis, follows McAfee as he loses his fortune and moves to the jungle of Belize, setting up a "Colonel Kurtz-like compound of guns, sex and madness," according to The Hollwood Reporter. The movie is about escalating paranoia, slippery reality and murder, according to the report.
Submitted via IRC for Fnord666
A team of security researchers has a solid claim to $10,000, after meeting the three requirements of Bitfi's second bug bounty on its cryptocurrency wallet.
Remember John McAfee’s supposedly “unhackable” cryptocurrency wallet? It appears a group of researchers is about to prove the once-lauded antivirus pioneer wrong.
After cracking the so-called Bitfi wallet to play legendary game DOOM on it, today the researchers were able to successfully send signed transactions with the device – that is despite the “security” mechanisms Bitfi has in place to prevent attackers from doing that.
Well, that's a transaction made with a MitMed Bitfi, with the phrase and seed being sent to a remote machine. [...] That sounds a lot like Bounty 2 to me.
With this development in mind, the researchers believe they have fulfilled the conditions of Bitfi's $10,000 bug bounty. Bitfi had three criteria to claim the rewards: namely that researchers should be able to prove they can modify the device, connect to the Bitfi server, and send sensitive data with the device.
Source: https://thenextweb.com/hardfork/2018/08/13/bitfi-cryptocurrency-wallet-bounty/
John McAfee Indicted for Tax Evasion:
An indictment was unsealed today charging John David McAfee with tax evasion and willful failure to file tax returns, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman of the Justice Department's Tax Division and U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant for the Western District of Tennessee. The June 15, 2020 indictment was unsealed following McAfee's arrest in Spain where he is pending extradition.
According to the indictment, John McAfee earned millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work, speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary. From 2014 to 2018, McAfee allegedly failed to file tax returns, despite receiving considerable income from these sources. The indictment does not allege that during these years McAfee received any income or had any connection with the anti-virus company bearing his name.
According to the indictment, McAfee allegedly evaded his tax liability by directing his income to be paid into bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in the names of nominees. The indictment further alleges McAfee attempted to evade the IRS by concealing assets, including real property, a vehicle, and a yacht, in the names of others.
If convicted, McAfee faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on each count of tax evasion and a maximum sentence of one year in prison on each count of willful failure to file a tax return. McAfee also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.
Coverage at:
ArsTechnica, AP News, Reuters, TechCrunch, and others.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 23, @10:02PM (1 child)
Actually the police chief of Belize City finally caught up with him
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 23, @10:39PM
Are you trying to imply that he might have Epsteined himself?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 23, @10:03PM (1 child)
He better have a good alibi.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday June 23, @10:17PM
He was round at Dr Solomon's house playing poker and drinking whisky.
Now I am become PHB, the destroyer of dreams.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 23, @10:05PM
He says that he had at least 47 children. You would think with all those dependents he can claim he would be entitled to a tax refund!!! Sure, he might go broke paying child support but at least he shouldn't be paying taxes.
(then again, given that he jumps from country to country, the question is how many of those children can he claim in the U.S.).
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 23, @10:16PM
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1200864283766251521?lang=en [twitter.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 23, @10:20PM
After his comments about a certain email scandal, he didn't have a suspiciously Italian prison guard [babylonbee.com] did he?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 23, @10:21PM
Must've been the bath salts. Locked alone in a cell, no one's face to chew off, so, you know.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 23, @10:29PM (3 children)
So, Zombie John will be running against Zombie Joe? I didn't think he was a Republican, so he'll be running as an Independent? Speaking of which - how fast does a zombie run?
"Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday June 23, @10:32PM
His presidential run was in 2016, in the Libertarian Party. He lost to Gary Johnson in the primary, but would have been up against Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and Jill Stein had he made it to the general.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 23, @10:33PM
No but he'll defo be voting Democrat from now on.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday June 23, @10:36PM
About this fast: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2tszIXno2Q8 [youtube.com]
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩