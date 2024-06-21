Brave Search Engine Opens For Beta Testing:
It is no secret that Google and other search engines rely on showing ads to their users. When a user performs a query in the search engine, the search engine collects the user's private information such as specific location, device type, browser history, etc. to serve personalized ads. The private information is further shared with other third-party companies in the name of product development & providing more personalized ads.
In simple term, most search engines collect users' private information and share with third-party companies as most social networking sites do. There already exist some private search engines such as DuckDuckGo, Qwant, and SearX. DuckDuckGo is Google for users who want to protect their digital privacy.
A few months back, Brave, a popular privacy-respecting web browser announced to launch its own search engine. According to the announcement, Brave acquired Tailcat to build its own search engine called Brave Search. Brave Search will not be relying on tracking users across sites, harvesting users' private information, and making the industry's first independent privacy-respecting alternative to Google Chrome and Google Search, the announcement said.
Just a few days back, Brave opened its search engine for Beta testing. The beta invitation was sent to users who opted to try it on the Brave Search page.
(...) Brave Search focuses on providing a similar experience that Google Search provides. But the question arises — how is it possible without tracking users, harvesting users' data, and sharing it with third-party companies? Well, Brave has answers to all those questions.
Anonymous Search might look impossible these days as every search engine provides localized search results and stores the user's location. Well, this search engine by default does not know the user's location. It serves general search results.
Users who want localized results can toggle on "Anonymous local results" from the settings. Turning this feature on will allow localized search results. The way "Anonymous local results" feature works is that Brave Search provides results based on the user's IP address. To make it anonymous Brave does not store or map this IP address with an actual person.
(...) It's important to know that this feature is toggled off by default. Without turning this feature on, all users' queries will be general.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 24, @08:47AM
It seems good, but how can anyone verify their no logging policy?
(Score: 2) by Socrastotle on Thursday June 24, @09:07AM
Brave Search [brave.com]
Great article otherwise. I'm quite enthusiastic about Brave but had no clue about this. It'll be interesting to see how it shapes up against e.g. DuckDuckGo. And that itself deserves some brief elaboration. Not all that long ago, DDG used to be kind of mediocre. In recent years it's rapidly advanced to the point that I find it better than Google for most queries, including code related stuff. A simple example is "first man on the moon" :
Google Results [google.com]
DuckDuckGo Results [duckduckgo.com]
Brave Search Results [brave.com]
It's a nice search because it's objectively clear what you're searching for, but there are a lot of extremely similar results. So it's basically an ordering test. And in this query, Google drops the ball as is increasingly common - failing to give the most relevant information first (focusing on Apollo 11 instead of what the query requested). Both DDG and Brave results are better organized. All three still fail catastrophically on the "am I more than a glorified string matcher" test. Image results for "white man and white woman":
Google Results [google.com]
DuckDuckGo Results [duckduckgo.com]
Brave Results [brave.com]
One other downside is on style. Brave Search layout has clearly been more than slightly influenced by Google's. I'd rather my results be primarily results instead of cluttered with video, news, "smart" answers (which are often anything but), and so on. Modern Google increasingly feels like the Yahoo search that it once destroyed by simply being slim, fast, and clutter free. So on this metric DDG remains head and shoulders above the rest. Of course maybe some people do like things like this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 24, @09:09AM (2 children)
there is a hidden question here: how does brave make money for brave operators?
the visible question "how does brave give relevant results without building user profiles" is easy: many results don't depend that much on user profiles.
the hidden question is the important one. "if you don't pay for a service, it means you're paying in ways you don't know". so what's happening? cryptomining on your machine in the background?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 24, @09:22AM
Everyone's favorite, venture capital and cryptocurrency hype.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 24, @09:27AM
It seems obvious that they are making money from advertising. At issue here, is whether an advertising agency, like Google, really needs to track you. I have always maintained that they do not need to track you to serve relevant advertising. DDG seems to have proven me correct. We'll have to see how Brave does.
Once again, I'll state that nobody online is "entitled" to the data they harvest from internet users. If they want the data, they should pay for it. If no one opts in to sell their data, then so be it.
Of course, I've opted out of advertising, so I won't see much difference using Brave, or any of the others. Relevance of search results will matter!
