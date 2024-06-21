No language trade-off: Bilingual children reliably acquire English by age 5:
In the United States, more than 12 million children hear a minority language at home from birth. More than two-thirds hear English as well, and they reach school age with varying levels of proficiency in two languages. Parents and teachers often worry that acquiring Spanish will interfere with children's acquisition of English.
A first-of-its-kind study in U.S.-born children from Spanish-speaking families led by researchers at Florida Atlantic University finds that minority language exposure does not threaten the acquisition of English by children in the U.S. and that there is no trade-off between English and Spanish. Rather, children reliably acquire English, and their total language knowledge is greater to the degree that they also acquire Spanish.
Results of the study, published in the journal Child Development, show that children with the most balanced bilingualism were those who heard the most Spanish at home and who had parents with high levels of education in Spanish.
Importantly, these children did not have lower English skills than the English-dominant children. Children's level of English knowledge was independent of their level of Spanish knowledge. U.S.-born children who live in Spanish-speaking homes and who also are exposed to English from infancy tend to become English dominant by age 5—but some more so than others.
Journal Reference:
Erika Hoff, Michelle K. Tulloch, Cynthia Core. Profiles of Minority‐Majority Language Proficiency in 5‐Year‐Olds, Child Development (DOI: 10.1111/cdev.13591)
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Thursday June 24, @04:39PM (1 child)
Q. What do you call someone who speaks two languages?
A. Bilingual.
Q. What do you call someone who speaks three languages?
A. Trilingual.
Q. What do you call someone who speaks only one language?
Ingenuity's success on Mars should inspire congress to mandate NASA build a helicopter for the moon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 24, @04:56PM
Chinese. There are FAR more Chinese-only speakers in the world, but I get it that is it trendy to hate on all things American.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Thursday June 24, @04:45PM (1 child)
I have a three year-old granddaughter and she’s been exposed only to English but now my daughter moved to Mexico and I suggested they keep on speaking English at home and let child learn Spanish in school and the street, so she would not end up speaking Spanglish: English is the language at home, Spanish is the language outside.
Too early to tell, but I’m sure she’ll become fluent in both languages.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 24, @05:03PM
That's a very fail assumption. People speak another language when it becomes easier to fetch in their head, not because you had some weird rules. And trust me, the Spanglish is coming, maybe later in life if she becomes more senile. That's where it's most common for people to start mixing languages together. I've had some 95 year old mix Ukrainian, Polish and English, all together in one sentence. It generally doesn't happen early in life as you catch yourself.
For young kids, forcing one language at home while another in another place is only helpful in keeping both active. It will not prevent Spanglish later in life. You are just preventing one language from becoming completely dominant.