from the trapped! dept.
Earth has been trapping heat at an alarming new rate, study finds:
The amount of heat trapped by Earth's land, ocean, and atmosphere doubled over the course of just 14 years, a new study shows.
To figure out how much heat the earth was trapping, researchers looked at NASA satellite measurements that tracked how much of the Sun's energy was entering Earth's atmosphere and how much was being bounced back into space. They compared this with data from NOAA buoys that tracked ocean temperatures — which gives them an idea of how much heat is getting absorbed into the ocean.
The difference between the amount of heat absorbed by Earth, and the amount reflected back into space is called an energy imbalance. In this case, they found that from 2005 to 2019, the amount of heat absorbed by Earth was going up.
[...] The researchers think that the reason the Earth is holding on to more heat comes down to a few different factors. One is human-caused climate change. Among other problems, the more greenhouse gases we emit, the more heat they trap. It gets worse when you take into account that increasing heat also melts ice and snow. Ice and snow can help the planet reflect heat back into space — as they disappear, more heat can be absorbed by the land and oceans underneath.
There's another factor at play too — natural changes to a climate pattern called the Pacific Decadal Oscillation. Between 2014 and 2019, the pattern was in a 'warm phase' which caused fewer clouds to form. That also meant more heat could be absorbed by the oceans.
Journal Reference:
Norman G. Loeb, Gregory C. Johnson, Tyler J. Thorsen, et al. Satellite and Ocean Data Reveal Marked Increase in Earth's Heating Rate, Geophysical Research Letters (DOI: 10.1029/2021GL093047)
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 24, @02:25PM (1 child)
Sound the alarms! Read more newspapers and magazines! Buy more carbon credits from Al Gore!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 24, @02:28PM
Calling Khallow: according to this, poverty should be ending any day now, right?
(Score: 1, Funny) by looorg on Thursday June 24, @02:37PM (1 child)
So we need some kind of giant ventilation hole in the ozone layer? Hey didn't we have one of those, whatever happened to it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 24, @03:29PM
It was in the Antarctic so all the cool air was sinking out the bottom. If we can turn the Earth the other way up the hot air will float out the top, as needed.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday June 24, @03:27PM (1 child)
I have to wonder if there is any explanation of why Earth is trapping so much more heat?
Could this correlate with any other data measurements of atmospheric gasses on Earth?
Is there anything that could be done about it?
Why didn't anyone foresee this?
I'm trying to find a face mask made of asbestos on eBay, but no luck.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 24, @03:31PM
I CO2can't think of any CO2orrelation that might explain that, just like nobody CO2an explain the tides.