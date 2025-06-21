Microsoft's Windows 11 Release Event: TLDR Version
Windows 11 features and significant changes
- Centered Taskbar and Start Menu.
- Taskbar is fixed to the bottom and can't be moved elsewhere (we are hoping this changes as the development process progresses).
- An improved File Explorer design (nothing radical).
- OS features glassy transitions, new animations, and rounded corners.
- New Microsoft Store, which will also go live for Windows 10.
- Android apps are finally here!
- The company says Windows 11 is built for gaming: DirectX 12 Ultimate, Direct Storage, and Auto HDR are all coming.
- Xbox Game Pass is being integrated into the OS.
- New Chat app powered by Microsoft Teams.
- Teams is integrated into the Windows 11 Taskbar.
- Snap Layouts: Windows 11 allows you to quickly snap apps into different modes.
- Widgets get a prime spot.
- Improved touch gestures for a better 2-in-1 experience.
- Quick Actions are now Quick Settings.
- New out of box experience (OOBE).
For the first time, Windows will be 64-bit only, supporting dual-core CPUs with 4 GB of RAM at a minimum. A 64 GB drive is required, probably to avoid the messy update process that Windows 10 often required on machines with only 32 GB. Recent builds require a TPM 2.0 but the official release will only require TPM 1.2. Windows 11 will be released sometime in Fall 2021 as a free update for Windows 10 users (who meet the minimum requirements).
Windows 11 is much more than a new theme slapped onto Windows 10
Windows 11 Build Leaks Ahead of Launch
Exclusive | First impressions of Windows 11 aka Sun Valley from a leaked ISO — A much needed visual overhaul that does not alienate long-time users
We've been hearing about Microsoft's upcoming major update to Windows 10 for quite some time now. Codenamed Sun Valley, information so far on the internet indicated deep changes to the OS and the UI. We have also come across news that pointed to the Sun Valley update being likely christened as Windows 11. We can now confirm that it the next version of Windows will indeed be called Windows 11.
We have managed to get our hands on a leaked build of the OS. Given that we are just about 10 days from the official unveiling, we don't expect too many changes from the current build 21996.1 to the RTM candidate, but it still helps to be skeptical till launch.
[...] Microsoft will take wraps off Windows 11 on June 24. It is possible that the company may show off a few more visual changes not seen in these leaked builds. For now, take a look at the screenshots below and let us know what you think. We are still fiddling around with the build and will update this article if we come across anything noteworthy.
Windows 11 Look Inspired by KDE Plasma and GNOME?
The images of the upcoming Windows 11 Operating system from Microsoft resemble a mixture of our beloved KDE Plasma and GNOME. How much they are similar? We try to find out.
There's a saying which I remember – 'Good artists copy. Great artists steal'. I don't know the design team behind Windows 11, but it seems they are pretty good inspired by the Linux desktops. If you look at the Windows OS look over the years – from Windows XP to 7 to 10 – there is not much changed in terms of look and feel. Until now.
Windows OS have typically 5 to 7 years of life iterations with a new release. If you think about the options of customization Windows gives you, that remained the same over the years. Even the overall desktop experience in terms of Start Menu position, width, color – all remained constant.
But with the new look of Windows 11 – this is changing. Let me walk you through some of the screenshots I had a look at and how cunningly it is similar to the popular Linux desktop environments such as KDE Plasma and GNOME.
If Windows 11 really looks like KDE Plasma and GNOME, is this to have a more uniform UI when Windows Subsystem for Linux offers Linux GUI apps with an integrated seamless way for users to install Linux GUI apps?
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 25, @10:26AM (2 children)
And yet, no comment from Microsoft on telemetry. Gee, I wonder why...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Friday June 25, @10:32AM
Windows 11 is basically Windows 10 with a new coat of paint and features you're forced to update to get. So it comes with the same telemetry you know and love. Or more:
https://www.zdnet.com/article/microsoft-to-require-microsoft-account-and-network-connection-to-set-up-windows-11-home/ [zdnet.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by canopic jug on Friday June 25, @10:36AM
Nor any comment from M$ about having bribed their way out of the current US antritrust investigations [dailycaller.com]. I'm not sure of linking to that site. As it stands, no other sites have picked up the story yet. The tech sites, especially, are beholden to M$ advertising money either directly or through its partners. Mainstream sites like NPR and the Guardian get too much money from the Gates Foundation to tread on his toes either. Anyway, M$ appears to have taken part in writing legislation to rein in big tech. That would go a long way in explaning why, despite their ongoing behavior, they are excluded from scrutiny.
Vista11 is just a big smoke screen bought at the affordable price of copying 20-year-old KDE features.
(Score: 2, Redundant) by Frosty Piss on Friday June 25, @10:29AM
Here’s *my* “TL;DR” version: I simply don’t care. I’m not buying and installing something that *requires* talking to the Mother Ship just to install. Nope.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 25, @10:37AM
An 8th generation or newer Intel CPU, or a Ryzen CPU. And a DirectX 12 capable GPU (AMD Vega / Navi or nVidia Turing or Ampere). That's much harder to meet than the TPM which is built in to any systems meeting the minimum CPU (but may not be enabled).
Those are strings, Pinocchio. Almost nobody will be able to run this even if they want to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 25, @11:05AM
Sign me up! I've just thrown out two crappy Linux boxes which don't offer this powerful and compelling new feature.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 25, @11:12AM
Great... now we're going to have to retrain all the employees.