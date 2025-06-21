Stories
Meet Nesher Ramla Homo - New Early Human Discovered at Israeli Cement Site

NPC-131072 writes:

Meet Nesher Ramla Homo - new early human discovered at Israeli cement site:

TEL AVIV, June 24 (Reuters) - Scientists said on Thursday they had discovered a new kind of early human after studying pieces of fossilised bone dug up at a site used by a cement plant in central Israel.

The fragments of a skull and a lower jaw with teeth were about 130,000 years old and could force a rethink of parts of the human family tree, the researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem said.

Nesher Ramla Homo - named after the place southeast of Tel Aviv where it was found - may have lived alongside our species, Homo sapiens, for more than 100,000 years, and may have even interbred, according to the findings.

Also at Science News Magazine

