from the make-more-babies dept.
Japan proposes four-day working week to improve work-life balance:
The Japanese government has just unveiled its annual economic policy guidelines, which include new recommendations that companies permit their staff to opt to work four days a week instead of the typical five.
There are drawbacks to the government's plans, however, with Japan already experiencing a labor shortage brought on by fewer young people joining the workforce.
Equally, there is concern that management will be reluctant to do away with some of the attitudes towards business that have served Japan Inc. so well for generations — even if there is clear evidence that traditional approaches are less effective than they were in the past.
Employees, on the other hand, find the idea of a shorter working week appealing, but they do worry about reduced wages and accusations that they are not fully committed to their company.
(...) It is also anticipated that young people will have more time to meet, marry and have children, going some way to solving the worsening problem of a falling birth rate, an increasingly older national demographic and a contracting population.
(...) Junko Shigeno is just completing her degree in business studies and languages and had several job offers at major corporations, but instead opted for a smaller information technology company that is a longer commute from her home because she felt the "philosophy" of the firm suited her better.
"I did a lot of research about the companies that offered me a full-time position and made sure that I spoke to four or five present employees at each place," she said. "I was shocked when one of the women whom I asked about the work-life balance just broke down in tears."
One of the biggest issues for young people today is unpaid overtime, known as "service overtime." The company that Shigeno will be joining has promised that she will never have to do more than 15 hours of overtime a month.
One of the other companies that interviewed her said she should anticipate around 60 hours every month.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday June 25, @06:04PM (1 child)
There's plenty to go around. Don't let people get all stingy
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 25, @06:48PM
That's the reason why we need an UBI. We're already at a point where there's not enough work to go around, might as well spread the wealth and let people not go to work when they're not being productive. The amount of time that office workers just outright waste on bullshit is staggering, and it happens primarily because of the fetish of the 40 hour work week.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday June 25, @06:13PM (4 children)
Have they not already tried these things, or something similar, before with no or poor results? Just giving some extra days of etc doesn't automatically crank the baby making into high gear.
I guess this is more of another thing then an extra couple of vacation days and such things. But still I really doubt it will impact the baby making.
https://www.npr.org/2019/12/24/791132555/japans-births-decline-to-lowest-number-on-record [npr.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 25, @06:27PM
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday June 25, @06:28PM
You are correct - they have indeed. But workers are still reluctant to take any time off (the full article quotes workers who will not take any of their holiday entitlement because they fear being seen as not being loyal to the company).
What is required is a complete change of mind-set - but that has to include everyone otherwise it cannot succeed/
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 25, @06:45PM (1 child)
The baby making needs to move into shrink mode: 1.9 per couple or lower.
The economists need to figure out how to sustain their pyramid of paper without perpetual population growth.
But, as for work-life balance, 3 days per week "off" is a bold initiative for a workaholic culture. Around here, we have proposed things like 4 10s for long distance commuters, and 4 9s plus 4 on Friday for summer hours, and still a large percentage of the worker drones are afraid to take advantage of those "flexible" work offers for fear that they might be seen as selfish or lazy.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 25, @06:50PM
An average of 2 per married couple would shrink the population gradually. But, Japan isn't exactly a nation that's growing, one of their major issues is that there aren't enough children being born to allow for the replacement of retirees. The result is that they need immigration or automation to make up the difference.