From the Hindustan Times: Messaging app Signal not in compliance with new rules, say officials
[....] End-to-end encrypted messaging application Signal is not in compliance with the new social media and intermediary guidelines [in India], officials aware of the matter said. The privacy-focused app is also likely to be liable under the Information Technology Act and the provision of safe harbour in it is unlikely to be applicable to it due to the non-compliance [...]
[....] The new guidelines also mandate such as Signal and WhatsApp to share the details of the first originator of a message. WhatsApp has challenged the clause related to the new guidelines saying it is at odds with end-to-end encryption.
"Signal has not complied with the guidelines. Services like iMessage do not fall under the traceability clause since the significant social media intermediaries in the nature of messaging services have to comply," said an official, requesting anonymity.
[....] Twitter, too, has faced off with the government over its failure to comply with the new guidelines. The guidelines mandate social media companies to appoint compliance officers, nodal officers, and grievance redressal officers.
Signal became the most downloaded on the Apple App Store in March as WhatsApp faced privacy concerns. It was one of the most downloaded apps on Google Play Store on Monday. [....]
Congress take note: this is how a nation can develop magical tech that is unbreakable, private and secure against hackers; yet can magically be decrypted and identities discovered upon presentation of a court order.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 25, @08:32PM
Panjit in tech support can get you the encryption key. But first, have you tried rebooting?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday June 25, @08:33PM
Wasn't in the article. It would seem that Signal can just ignore any government directive, unless it is enforced extra judiciously.
(Score: 2) by dwilson on Friday June 25, @08:36PM (2 children)
May be a language barrier / lost-in-translation thing going on here. I can't parse this at all. Signal isn't a social-media-anything, it's just a messaging service. I could argue that iMessage is more social-media-ish by virtue of it's tie-in to Apple and iCloud's bullshit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 25, @09:52PM
they don't care. they are retarded authoritarian parasites.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 25, @10:05PM
You've got to read it in conjunction with the previous paragraph. Signal has to comply with the rules because it is stand-alone. iMessage itself does not because the parent app complies.
ie, Signal must snitch on you. iMessage doesn't have to because the parent app already snitches on you.