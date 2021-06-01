from the up-in-flames dept.
Western Digital, maker of the popular My Disk external hard drives, is recommending customers unplug My Book Live storage devices from the Internet until further notice while company engineers investigate unexplained compromises that have completely wiped data from devices around the world.
The mass incidents of disk wiping came to light in this thread on Western Digital's support forum. So far, there are no reports of deleted data later being restored.
All my data is gone
"I have a WD mybook live connected to my home LAN and worked fine for years," the person starting the thread wrote. "I have just found that somehow all the data on it is gone today, while the directories seems there but empty. Previously the 2T volume was almost full but now it shows full capacity."
Other My Book Live users quickly joined the conversation to report that they, too, had experienced precisely the same thing. "All my data is gone too," one user soon responded. "I am totally screwed without that data... years of it."
You need 3 Backups to protect yourself, one running automatically (best backup, but most likely go poof), one offline (second most convenient, but prone to going up in flames when your house does), and one off site (Hopefully you never need it.).
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday June 26, @11:22AM
I've looked at those things. I thought they were kinda cool. Network storage, with no need to run an NAS or server. Storage space magically available, with zero effort. But, I never bought one, in part because of that "live" bit. The Cloud. None of my data is, or should be, available on The Cloud.
I love this part:
You don't subscribe to The Cloud - The Cloud subscribes to you. MyBook isn't so cool when you see how it really works!!
(Score: 2) by Ingar on Saturday June 26, @11:37AM
Cloud rains data on users. A "Live Service" NAS on your LAN, seriously?
That said, I used a My Book Duo this week at work for a data shipment to a customer.
One of the two units has already been RMA'ed because it got stuck in its boot cycle.
If the other one appears to be empty on arrival, I'll need to inform Legal.