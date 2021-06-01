Western Digital, maker of the popular My Disk external hard drives, is recommending customers unplug My Book Live storage devices from the Internet until further notice while company engineers investigate unexplained compromises that have completely wiped data from devices around the world.

The mass incidents of disk wiping came to light in this thread on Western Digital's support forum. So far, there are no reports of deleted data later being restored.

All my data is gone

"I have a WD mybook live connected to my home LAN and worked fine for years," the person starting the thread wrote. "I have just found that somehow all the data on it is gone today, while the directories seems there but empty. Previously the 2T volume was almost full but now it shows full capacity."

Other My Book Live users quickly joined the conversation to report that they, too, had experienced precisely the same thing. "All my data is gone too," one user soon responded. "I am totally screwed without that data... years of it."