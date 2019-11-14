from the Shhh! dept.
Amazon acquires secure chat app used by government agencies:
Amazon's cloud-computing business has acquired Wickr, an encrypted messaging platform used by government agencies and enterprises, the company announced Friday. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
The announcement comes as Amazon Web Services looks to pick up more government business. AWS has been locked in a protracted legal battle with Microsoft over the Pentagon's multibillion-dollar cloud deal. Thousands of government agencies use Amazon's cloud-computing services.
In a blog post, Stephen Schmidt, vice president and chief information security officer for AWS, said the need for secure communications services like those offered by Wickr has accelerated as the Covid-19 pandemic pushed many to adopt hybrid work environments.
[...] Wickr offers an app that's free to the public, along with a paid service geared toward supporting military communications.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 28, @12:21AM
If it's used by corps and the gov, you can bet that it's not as encrypted as you think it is. Sure they may advertise "end to end encryption" but they will fail to mention that _they_ are considering themselves one of the 'ends'.
Is it purely lack of user-friendliness that made it so that GPG never took off? (serious question)