Amazon's cloud-computing business has acquired Wickr, an encrypted messaging platform used by government agencies and enterprises, the company announced Friday. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The announcement comes as Amazon Web Services looks to pick up more government business. AWS has been locked in a protracted legal battle with Microsoft over the Pentagon's multibillion-dollar cloud deal. Thousands of government agencies use Amazon's cloud-computing services.

In a blog post, Stephen Schmidt, vice president and chief information security officer for AWS, said the need for secure communications services like those offered by Wickr has accelerated as the Covid-19 pandemic pushed many to adopt hybrid work environments.

[...] Wickr offers an app that's free to the public, along with a paid service geared toward supporting military communications.