China Shares Video and Audio From its Mars Rover

posted by janrinok on Monday June 28, @07:22AM
The US isn't the only country sending video from Mars. SpaceNews reports that China has released both video and audio from the Zhurong rover's early forays on the Red Planet. The clips cover the landing as well as the deployment and initial movement. There's also a panorama revealing just how far Zhurong has traveled (about 774 feet in total) from its landing platform.

As with sounds from NASA's Perseverance, you shouldn't expect an extraterrestrial symphony. You're mainly listening to the mechanisms and the sound of wheels on the exit ramp, with Mars' thin atmosphere also skewing the results. Mars audio remains extremely rare, though, so the mission crew can't exactly be picky.

