Ruling Against Facebook In Sex Trafficking Case Threatens Key Legal Shield For Social Media Platforms:
Facebook can’t be sued for what people say on its platform, but it can be for letting sex traffickers get away with using the site as a recruiting tool, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday, opening the door to more lawsuits and setting up a possible appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court that could erode a key legal protection for social media companies.
The ruling allows civil lawsuits to proceed that were filed by three victims of sex trafficking against Facebook for allegedly failing to stop child predators from using its messaging services to recruit them.
Facebook had argued that it was not responsible for what users say on its site based on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields social media companies from liability for bad things its users do, like making death threats.
The Texas Supreme Court justices ruled that Facebook’s argument did not apply because Congress in 2018 passed exceptions to Section 230 that permit civil lawsuits against media platforms for violations of state and federal human trafficking laws.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 28, @09:47AM (5 children)
It is about time that these mega online empires lost their shielding. Pure evil they are, burn they must!
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday June 28, @10:03AM (4 children)
I hate FB as much as anyone. But if they lose immunity for what their users post on their network, it'll have a very, very chilling effect on free speech.
Here it's a special case: it's paedophilia. Anything to do with kiddie abuse triggers all sorts of special circumstances, exceptions to the law, think-of-the-children and all that jazz. It doesn't count: paedophilia is always knee-jerk. But if you want FB to start policing everything everyone says for fear of being sued, it'll become even more horrible than it is.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 28, @10:23AM (2 children)
That's right... should SoylentNews be shut down just because Rosco P. Coltrane uses it to discuss paedophilia which he considers (quote) "special"?
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday June 28, @10:29AM (1 child)
Paedophilia is a horrible crime, and harsh punishments should be brought upon those who commit or aid such acts. But for some reason, whenever it comes to that particular subject, people seem quite happy to call for tyrannical, liberty- and free-speech-killing solutions to the problem. It always elicits knee-jerk reactions - as demonstrated by your very post.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 28, @11:07AM
Please scroll down just a little to Crafoo's comment. Facebook had zero problems interfering in protected political speech during the election. Facebook has zero problems interfering in COVID vax debates. Facebook is now in the business of shaping public opinion. But, Facebook claims to be powerless against the evils of pedophilia, and further, claims to be protected against charges of providing aid and support for pedophiles.
Facebook can't have it both ways. They screwed the idea of being protected when they jumped into the political ring to choose winners and losers.
"Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Monday June 28, @11:00AM
The allegations I read say they were facilitating via targeted searching and communications to assist recruiting. Also that groups fighting traffickers have contacted FB seeking specific changes to FB commercial offerings so they're no longer a tool for traffickers. FB refused.
Of course that could all be spin BS, but I'd love to know what comes out in discovery about FB's practices in selling targeted access to minors (at least for advertising).
(Score: 4, Insightful) by crafoo on Monday June 28, @10:39AM (1 child)
Odd, that they wouldn't moderate this material while they are so quick to moderate political speech. I guess selling kids isn't fake news.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 28, @10:58AM
Damn straight!! Facebook was happy to jump into the fray leading up to the election. Facebook was happy to take sides with Democrats, and impede Republican points of view.
Facebook is more than happy to take sides in the COVID vax debate. Facebook is so proud of themselves, they publish numbers of people they have censored from time to time.
But Facebook wants to hide from the consequences of providing a platform for child trafikkers?
That old saying, "You can't have your cake and eat it too!"
Fuck Facebook.
"Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants