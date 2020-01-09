from the skynet-starts-on-the-ground dept.
Artificial Intelligence Has Caused A 50% To 70% Decrease In Wages:
The middle and working classes have seen a steady decline in their fortunes. Sending jobs to foreign countries, the hollowing out of the manufacturing sector, pivoting toward a service economy and the weakening of unions have been blamed for the challenges faced by a majority of Americans.
There's an interesting, compelling and alternative explanation. According to a new academic research study, automation technology has been the primary driver in U.S. income inequality over the past 40 years. The report, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, claims that 50% to 70% of changes in U.S. wages, since 1980, can be attributed to wage declines among blue-collar workers who were replaced or degraded by automation.
Artificial intelligence, robotics and new sophisticated technologies have caused a wide chasm in wealth and income inequality. It looks like this issue will accelerate. For now, college-educated, white-collar professionals have largely been spared the fate of degreeless workers. People with a postgraduate degree saw their salaries rise, while "low-education workers declined significantly." According to the study, "The real earnings of men without a high-school degree are now 15% lower than they were in 1980."
Much of the changes in U.S. wage structure, according to the paper, were caused by companies automating tasks that used to be done by people. This includes "numerically-controlled machinery or industrial robots replacing blue-collar workers in manufacturing or specialized software replacing clerical workers."
The World Economic Forum (WEF) concluded in a recent report, "A new generation of smart machines, fueled by rapid advances in AI and robotics, could potentially replace a large proportion of existing human jobs." Robotics and AI will cause a serious "double-disruption," as the pandemic pushed companies to fast-track the deployment of new technologies to slash costs, enhance productivity and be less reliant on real-life people. The WEF asserts automation will slash about 85 million jobs by 2025. In a dire prediction, WEF said, "While some new jobs would be created as in the past, the concern is there may not be enough of these to go round, particularly as the cost of smart machines falls over time and their capabilities increase."
Management consulting giant PriceWaterhouseCoopers reported, "AI, robotics and other forms of smart automation have the potential to bring great economic benefits, contributing up to $15 trillion to global GDP by 2030." However, it will come with a high human cost. "This extra wealth will also generate the demand for many jobs, but there are also concerns that it could displace many existing jobs."
[...] This trend has the potential to adversely impact all classes of workers. In light of the study's spotlight on the dire results of AI, including lost wages and the rapid growth in income inequality, it's time to seriously talk about how AI should be managed before it's too late.
Journal Reference:
Daron Acemoglu, Pascual Restrepo. Tasks, Automation, and the Rise in US Wage Inequality, (DOI: 10.3386/w28920)
[ Note: Title changed from "Artificial Intelligence Has Caused A 50% To 70% Decrease In Wages" to "Artificial Intelligence Caused a 50% to 70% Change in Wages" at 1507UTC. See early comments for reasoning. --JR]
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday June 28, @02:55PM (11 children)
> Artificial Intelligence Has Caused A 50% To 70% Decrease In Wages:
> claims that 50% to 70% of changes in U.S. wages, since 1980, can be attributed to wage declines among blue-collar workers
Spot the difference???
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday June 28, @02:58PM (1 child)
(ps: the other 30-50 % of changes in US wages are what? Wage increases among blue-collar workers? TFS doesn't say, but these non-statistics leave the door open for nonsense like that)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Socrastotle on Monday June 28, @03:03PM
Yip, especially when the real reason has nothing to do with AI. It's not like we're a manufacturing powerhouse with extensive automated warehouses producing genuine Made in America products from the ground up. Instead we just outsourced all the jobs to China whose lower standards of labor and environmental laws enabled corporations to increase their profit margins a bit. Oh and then we get to claim we've reduced our emissions because we're also defacto outsourcing it.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday June 28, @03:00PM (4 children)

(Score: 5, Interesting) by Socrastotle on Monday June 28, @03:07PM (2 children)
But it has nothing to do, whatsoever, with artificial intelligence. Even if we attribute it to automation (and wage declines are vastly more better explained by outsourcing than automation), industrial automation is generally little more than "pound this spot up and down every 0.03 seconds until you're turned off." That's not AI even in the contemporary reinvention of the word.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday June 28, @03:10PM
Well you are free to discuss that.

(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday June 28, @03:24PM
If you read the 108 page pdf that this article is based upon, you will see that they describe the causes as Artificial intelligence, robotics and new sophisticated technologies. It is not just AI but it appears for some reason that we can all now discuss to have been singled out by www.forbes,com. Perhaps they were trying to save a few bytes, but maybe you can come up with alternative intelligent suggestions?
If course, if people don't even read TFA, that pdf hasn't got a snowball-in-hell's chance of being read...

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 28, @03:44PM
The correction to:
Artificial Intelligence Caused a 50% to 70% Change in Wages
is just as bad as the original. The correct version would be:
Artificial Intelligence Caused 50% to 70% of the Change in Wages
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 28, @03:05PM (3 children)
>> Spot the difference???
Yup... it's proof positive that there's no intelligence, artificial or otherwise, in SoylentNews editorial department.
(Score: 3, Touché) by janrinok on Monday June 28, @03:14PM
I am always envious of someone who is absolutely perfect - the editing team are pleased to know that you will shortly be donating some of your free time to join them. Thank you for your kind offer. Can I program your training to begin by the end of this week? Contact us, as always, on SN IRC #editorial.

(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday June 28, @03:15PM (1 child)
I've also modded you up to "Funny" - I enjoy a good laugh too.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 28, @03:46PM
Hey why isn't there a Butthurt Ed mod??? COME ON DO IT!
(Score: 1) by js290 on Monday June 28, @03:12PM (1 child)
"non creative [work] should be replaced by machines..." Karl HessM [bit.ly]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 28, @03:39PM
How does that explain the massive increase in management overhead? Endless cycles of TPS reports, dull managers, infinitesimal progress - always waist deep in paperwork and permissions required? This is RIPE for automation, preferably by redirection to dev/null.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday June 28, @03:37PM (2 children)
Regardless[1] of which may be the cause, the corporation who is eliminating the workers is increasing its profits while putting people out of work. If this is to continue to happen until no low-skill or repetitive jobs are left, then how are all those unemployed people to be fed?
They could retrain themselves.
Maybe the corporations doing the "downsizing" (that started in the 1990s, IIRC) should be supporting the unemployed that they create with those new profits they are making.
Nothing wrong with eliminating human drudgery or labor, but everyone should be able to have a job, or at least be able to survive.
[1] or alternately: Irregardless, since it is SN
Ingenuity's success on Mars should inspire congress to mandate NASA build a helicopter for the moon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 28, @03:40PM
> They could retrain themselves.
BINGO! I think the geniuses decided that all truck drivers should become computer programmers. Anyone can do it(tm).
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Monday June 28, @03:43PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 28, @03:40PM (1 child)
Mais... qu'ils mangent de la brioche, enfin?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 28, @03:42PM
From the looks of them, they're already eating plenty of McBrioche.
(Score: 2) by oumuamua on Monday June 28, @03:47PM (1 child)
To limit AI is being a luddite and would guarantee being out-competed (or even conquered) by those who do not limit AI.
UBI is a possible solution, publicized by Andrew Yang. You probably would not have received your Covid economic impact checks if Yang had not been in the US Presidential race. Looks like he just conceded on the NY mayor's race:
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/23/andrew-yang-concedes-in-nyc-mayoral-race.html [cnbc.com]
The other option it to embrace and encourage declining birth rates.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 28, @03:48PM
Have everyone sit at home consuming media and cupcakes. A perfect utopia.