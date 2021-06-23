Intel to make a custom SiFive-based RISC-V CPU, will be fabricated on a 7 nm node in a first step towards competing directly with Arm-based chips
The partnership will see Intel license SiFive's IP to create its own SiFive P550-based 64-bit SoC that it will fabricate on its new 7 nm node. It will form the basis of a new development platform Intel is calling Horse Creek, and will be made available to customers interested in exploring its potential in various applications involving embedded SoC tech. This could mean smartphones, but also cars, IoT products and the like. If Intel gets enough interest, it could take the relationship further. Intel hasn't yet revealed the technical specifications of the SoC, so we don't know whether it will be a single-core or multi-core platform, although the latter is likely. It's GPU tech is also unknown at this time, but Xe-based graphics are likely.
While the first Horse Creek SoCs will be ready next year, it isn't likely we will see any Intel RISC-V-based chips in commercially available products until 2023 at least.
SiFive recently announced two new high-performance 64-bit RISC-V cores, the Performance P550 and Performance P270:
SiFive compares the Performance P550 core to Arm's Cortex-A75 with higher performance in SPECint2006 and SPECfp2006 integer/floating-point benchmark, all [in] a much smaller area which would enable a quad-core P550 cluster on about the same footprint as a single Cortex-A75 core.
See also: Ubuntu 20.04/21.04 64-bit RISC-V released for QEMU, HiFive boards
Previously: Intel May Attempt to Acquire SiFive for $2 Billion
Related Stories
Intel (INTC) Reportedly Offers Over $2 Billion To Acquire the Fabless Semiconductor SiFive as the Consolidation Trend in the Industry Is Nowhere Close to Slowing Down
[According] to Bloomberg, Intel has reportedly offered over $2 billion to acquire the fabless semiconductor SiFive, a provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions based on the RISC-V instruction set architecture.
Should this deal become a reality, it would mark the climax of growing bonhomie between Intel and SiFive. For instance, back in 2018, Intel was one of the participants in the Series C funding round of SiFive. Thereafter, in March 2021, SiFive announced a collaboration with the Intel Foundry Business (IFB) to develop innovative new RISC-V computing platforms.
Of course, unlike legacy Instruction Set Architectures (ISAs), RISC-V's proponents believe that it addresses the skyrocketing cost of designing and manufacturing increasingly complex new chip architectures, given that that the ISA is layered, extensible, and flexible. It is hardly surprising, therefore, that some believe RISC-V to be the future.
Bear in mind that SiFive was last valued at $500 million, as per the data available at PitchBook. This means that Intel would be paying a premium of over 300 percent relative to SiFive's 2020 valuation.
Previously: SiFive HiFive Unleashed Not as Open as Previously Thought
Qualcomm Invests in RISC-V Startup SiFive
SiFive Announces a RISC-V Core With an Out-of-Order Microarchitecture
GlobalFoundries and SiFive Partner on High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2E)
SiFive to Debut a RISC-V PC for Developers in October
SiFive Announces HiFive Unmatched Mini-ITX Motherboard for RISC-V PCs
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday June 28, @05:50PM (1 child)
I don't know if these numbers are exactly right. I am recalling them (hopefully correctly) from some lecture / presentation on YouTube.
Intel processor programming book is 1600 pages. And doesn't cover some subsets of instructions.
RISC-V instruction set fits on one page.
Gee that comparison sounds like Common Lisp vs Scheme. Scheme is(was) described (originally) in under 50 pages. In CLtL, even the index can't fit into 50 pages.
Is it time for the layers and layers of baggage and cruft in Intel's product line to finally be swept into the dustbin of history? How many transistors does it take to implement all that in hardware? They have a RISC like microcode, and the CISC instructions are converted into these micro ops in hardware?
What if you could use RSIC but the same fabrication technology and dedicate a lot of those transistors to more parallelism? More speculative execution? Even just more cores exposed to the system designer.
What if a system's CPU had so many cores that GPUs were unnecessary?
Ingenuity's success on Mars should inspire congress to mandate NASA build a helicopter for the moon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 28, @06:04PM
>> More speculative execution?
I think we know where that would lead...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday June 28, @05:57PM
Apparently there is at least one effort to port Java to RiSC-V. BishengJDK 11 RISC-V port [gitee.com]
Ingenuity's success on Mars should inspire congress to mandate NASA build a helicopter for the moon.