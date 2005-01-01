from the suck-it-up-fuzzball dept.
Aerogels that suck up pollution just need a wash for reuse - Futurity:
A simple chemical process creates light and highly absorbent aerogels that can take a beating.
Covalent organic frameworks (COFs), crystal structures with strong molecular bonds, can form a porous aerogel for use as a custom membrane in batteries or other devices or as an absorbent to remove pollutants from the environment.
Conventional COFs are usually powders. For the new study, published in Chemistry of Materials, researchers discovered a way to synthesize COF aerogels that can be made in any form at any size, limited only by the reaction chamber.
The process uses COF monomers, a solvent, and a catalyst. When mixed and heated to 80 degrees Celsius (176 degrees Fahrenheit), they become a uniform gel. Washing and drying the gel to remove the solvent leaves behind the scaffoldlike aerogel with pores between 20 and 100 microns.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Tuesday June 29, @03:26AM (2 children)
So, the aerogels sponge it all up like magic, and then you wash them and do it again. But what then do you do with the toxic laundry soup?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @03:32AM
Collect it into a 55 gallon drum and hand it off to the lowest bidder.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Tuesday June 29, @03:57AM
Easy... create superheros like The Toxic Avenger [wikipedia.org].
Social Distancing... Please keep your posts at least 6 double spaced lines away from mine.
(Score: 2) by jb on Tuesday June 29, @03:33AM (1 child)
This is probably not the best year to give your discovery a name that sounds like "coughs"...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @03:46AM
They have been calling them that since 2005, and the man on the street is not going to read about "covalent organic frameworks" anyway.