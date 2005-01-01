Stories
Aerogels That Suck Up Pollution Just Need a Wash for Reuse

posted by mrpg on Tuesday June 29, @02:41AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
upstart writes:

Aerogels that suck up pollution just need a wash for reuse - Futurity:

A simple chemical process creates light and highly absorbent aerogels that can take a beating.

Covalent organic frameworks (COFs), crystal structures with strong molecular bonds, can form a porous aerogel for use as a custom membrane in batteries or other devices or as an absorbent to remove pollutants from the environment.

Conventional COFs are usually powders. For the new study, published in Chemistry of Materials, researchers discovered a way to synthesize COF aerogels that can be made in any form at any size, limited only by the reaction chamber.

The process uses COF monomers, a solvent, and a catalyst. When mixed and heated to 80 degrees Celsius (176 degrees Fahrenheit), they become a uniform gel. Washing and drying the gel to remove the solvent leaves behind the scaffoldlike aerogel with pores between 20 and 100 microns.

Journal Reference:
Dongyang Zhu, Yifan Zhu, Qianqian Yan, et al. Pure Crystalline Covalent Organic Framework Aerogels, Chemistry of Materials (DOI: 10.1021/acs.chemmater.1c01122)
Dongyang Zhu, Guiyin Xu, Morgan Barnes, et al. Covalent Organic Frameworks for Batteries, Advanced Functional Materials (DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202100505)

  • (Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Tuesday June 29, @03:26AM (2 children)

    by Frosty Piss (4971) on Tuesday June 29, @03:26AM (#1150678)

    So, the aerogels sponge it all up like magic, and then you wash them and do it again. But what then do you do with the toxic laundry soup?

    • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @03:32AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @03:32AM (#1150680)

      Collect it into a 55 gallon drum and hand it off to the lowest bidder.

    • (Score: 2) by stretch611 on Tuesday June 29, @03:57AM

      by stretch611 (6199) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 29, @03:57AM (#1150688)

      But what then do you do with the toxic laundry soup?

      Easy... create superheros like The Toxic Avenger [wikipedia.org].

      One day, they trick Melvin into wearing a pink tutu and amorously hugging a sheep. He is chased around the health club and out a second story window. He falls into a drum of toxic waste, which sets him on fire. After running down the street in a ball of flames, Melvin douses the flames in his bathtub. The chemicals cause him to transform into a hideously deformed mutant, but he is also gifted with superhuman size and strength.

  • (Score: 2) by jb on Tuesday June 29, @03:33AM (1 child)

    by jb (338) on Tuesday June 29, @03:33AM (#1150681)

    This is probably not the best year to give your discovery a name that sounds like "coughs"...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @03:46AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @03:46AM (#1150684)

      They have been calling them that since 2005, and the man on the street is not going to read about "covalent organic frameworks" anyway.

