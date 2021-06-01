How two California hospitals prevented the spread of a deadly fungal infection during the pandemic:
Arlington, Va., June 29, 2021 - In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, infection preventionists at two Southern California hospitals took extreme measures to stop the spread of a deadly fungus that has emerged in the U.S. and around the world. The two will detail their proactive responses in oral presentations today at the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology's (APIC's), 48th Annual Conference.
In separate responses, Scripps Memorial in La Jolla and UCLA Health in Los Angeles isolated suspected or confirmed patients, worked closely with public health departments and information technology and lab teams at their facilities, and implemented aggressive measures to prevent the pathogen, Candida auris, from spreading.
"The fact that these two teams recognized this threat and were able to mobilize so quickly and effectively while also on high alert for COVID is remarkable," said APIC 2021 President Ann Marie Pettis, BSN, RN, CIC, FAPIC. "Their case studies demonstrate how important it is that hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities have enough infection preventionists and resources to train staff and monitor safety protocols so they can prevent harm on multiple fronts."
C. auris is a type of fungus that causes severe, often fatal infections and is resistant to most antifungal drugs. It can be carried on a patient's skin and can survive on surfaces for more than a month, allowing it to spread easily among patients. Most hospital disinfectants can't kill C. auris, making it difficult to eradicate from the healthcare environment. It is also easy to misidentify in lab tests.
In March 2020, during the initial influx of COVID-19 patients, infection preventionist Elizabeth A. Jefferson, BS, PhD, CIC, of Scripps Memorial, was notified that her facility had received the first known case of C. auris in San Diego County.
Initially flagged and isolated because the patient had received healthcare abroad, laboratory tests confirmed C. auris in a wound. The patient remained hospitalized in isolation for 47 days, during which time the team implemented aggressive cleaning measures, including use of a disinfectant that was effective against C. auris and UV light for terminal cleaning of all patient rooms.
"Education of staff was essential," said Jefferson. "Staff had to clean and disinfect the room twice a day, and then clean any shared equipment, because if Candida auris sets up shop in your facility, it is extremely difficult to get rid of."
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 30, @06:27AM
Are you ever moist when you post? Please share with everyone everyone everyone everyone. fuck the planet.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 30, @06:44AM
(Score: 2) by Username on Wednesday June 30, @06:59AM
Infection preventionist Elizabeth A. Jefferson, BS, PhD, CIC, Duchess of Scripps Memorial, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons, Leader of the Free Men. was. notified.
Her of the most importance then instructed the peasants to use disinfectants and clean the rooms.
Round of applause everyone.
This kind of smug crap is why everyone hates californians and germans.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zi8ShAosqzI [youtube.com]