Two mRNA vaccines, BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna), received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration. Despite high efficacy and few adverse events found in clinical trials, only 56% of individuals in the US reported wanting to receive the vaccine. One of the reasons for vaccine hesitancy is the potential negative effect on fertility.

[....] This single-center prospective study at the University of Miami recruited healthy volunteers aged 18 to 50 years scheduled for mRNA COVID-19 vaccine through flyers posted throughout the university hospital and internal listserve emails. [....] Participants provided a semen sample after 2 to 7 days of abstinence, prior to receiving the first vaccine dose and approximately 70 days after the second.

[....] After calculating data distribution on normality test, medians and interquartile ranges (IQRs) were reported for all variables. Wilcoxon rank sum test was used to compare pre- and postvaccination semen parameters. Change in TMSC (total motile sperm count) is presented graphically. Statistical analysis was performed with SPSS version 24 (IBM). A 2-tailed P value less than .05 was considered statistically significant.

Results

Baseline sperm concentration and TMSC were 26 million/mL (IQR, 19.5-34) and 36 million (IQR, 18-51), respectively. After the second vaccine dose, the median sperm concentration significantly increased to 30 million/mL (IQR, 21.5-40.5; P = .02) and the median TMSC to 44 million (IQR, 27.5-98; P = .001). Semen volume and sperm motility also significantly increased. [....] 7 men had increased sperm concentration to normozoospermic range at follow-up [...] and 1 man remained oligospermic. No man became azoospermic after the vaccine.