Sperm Parameters Before and After COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination
Two mRNA vaccines, BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna), received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration. Despite high efficacy and few adverse events found in clinical trials, only 56% of individuals in the US reported wanting to receive the vaccine. One of the reasons for vaccine hesitancy is the potential negative effect on fertility.
[....] This single-center prospective study at the University of Miami recruited healthy volunteers aged 18 to 50 years scheduled for mRNA COVID-19 vaccine through flyers posted throughout the university hospital and internal listserve emails. [....] Participants provided a semen sample after 2 to 7 days of abstinence, prior to receiving the first vaccine dose and approximately 70 days after the second.
[....] After calculating data distribution on normality test, medians and interquartile ranges (IQRs) were reported for all variables. Wilcoxon rank sum test was used to compare pre- and postvaccination semen parameters. Change in TMSC (total motile sperm count) is presented graphically. Statistical analysis was performed with SPSS version 24 (IBM). A 2-tailed P value less than .05 was considered statistically significant.
Results
Baseline sperm concentration and TMSC were 26 million/mL (IQR, 19.5-34) and 36 million (IQR, 18-51), respectively. After the second vaccine dose, the median sperm concentration significantly increased to 30 million/mL (IQR, 21.5-40.5; P = .02) and the median TMSC to 44 million (IQR, 27.5-98; P = .001). Semen volume and sperm motility also significantly increased. [....] 7 men had increased sperm concentration to normozoospermic range at follow-up [...] and 1 man remained oligospermic. No man became azoospermic after the vaccine.
Discussion
[....] there were no significant decreases in any sperm parameter among this small cohort of healthy men. Because the vaccines contain mRNA and not the live virus, it is unlikely that the vaccine would affect sperm parameters. While these results showed statistically significant increases in all sperm parameters, the magnitude of change is within normal individual variation and may be influenced by regression to the mean. Additionally, the increase may be due to the increased abstinence time before the second sample. Men with oligospermia did not experience further decline.
The limitations of the study include the small number of men enrolled; limited generalizability beyond young, healthy men; short follow-up; and lack of a control group. [....]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @08:13PM (9 children)
And yet, it inexplicably showed statistically significant increases. Goes to show that they have absolutely no clue what this stuff's doing to us... stay tuned for when the cancers start showing up in a year or two.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @08:21PM (2 children)
Get sperm frozen then.
Men are just sooo fucking obsessed with their splooge.
Your sperm count drops to zero if you can't breathe due to COVID, or due to police, or climate change heat dome, or what ever!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @08:25PM (1 child)
Same AC as parent.
Despite that flame, I agree with GP that this is untested garbage rushed through by bourgeois PHBs setting everybody's hair on fire so they can make $$$$$$$$$.
Because THERE IS NO MONEY to have a 2 fucking month lockdown, eliminate the virus, and be done with it. No, we gotta do this vaccination blabla bullshit and here we are with a Delta variant over a year later, death toll in the multi-millions, still jacking off because we can't do a proper lockdown.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @08:45PM
> still jacking off
So you took part in this sperm study?
(Score: 2, Informative) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday June 29, @08:24PM (2 children)
ah yes, the american medical association is MSM. It's the guy on fox news that says god makes the tides come who we should trust on science.
The study is a predictive study, using data from before the vaccine was released to the public. It should have clued you in that "56% of the public doesn't want the vaccine" - which means.... 56% of the public didn't want to be the first ones to take the vaccine after clinical trials.
> "inexplicably" showed statistically significant increases.
I see you've added a word of your own to make the raw data fit your feelings. Sorry, all that shows is your stupidity. Yes sherlock, when you're fighting off a bug - be it a cold, a flu, or a protein in a covid vaccine, you're producing less sperm. With any disease, and any vaccine, in the couple of weeks following, your body is focused on building immune cells to fight it off, not producing sperm. This is obvious to high school freshman who passed basic biology class. Only a complete clown would take that to mean "risk of cancer in a year or two."
I'm not here to convince you or argue with you. I am only here to laugh at you and be personally entertained.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @08:43PM
I don't see where GP suggested any causation. He noted an increase, which TFA established. You're going off on him for what reason? Oh - you either didn't really read his post, or you failed to understand his post. Inexplicably failed to understand him, in fact.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @08:50PM
>. Yes sherlock, when you're fighting off a bug - be it a cold, a flu, or a protein in a covid vaccine, you're producing less sperm.
And yet the first samples were taken "prior to receiving the first vaccine dose". I guess you must be so heavily invested in pharma stock that it's affecting your reading skills.
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Tuesday June 29, @08:36PM
No, it didn't. Correlation is not causation.
It's entirely probable that these people started going outside and otherwise resuming their life. It's likely that increased physical activity and socialization lead to increased sperm production.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 29, @08:45PM (1 child)
From TFA . . .
Statistically significant does not mean becoming superman.
Especially if it is within range of individual norms.
Ingenuity's success on Mars should inspire congress to mandate NASA build a helicopter for the moon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @09:00PM
>> may be influenced by regression to the mean. Additionally, the increase may be due to the increased abstinence time before the second sample.
Or, it may be due to some increased biochemical activity that will manifest as cancers within a year or two. That's the meaning of the word "may"... you shouldn't just cherry pick the outcomes that support your desired outcome without considering all the possibilities. But go on enjoying your simple life. May be you should buy yourself a nice propeller beanie as the look suits you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @08:21PM
They should have come out with: "This will turn your 5 inch pathetic flopgoblin into a roaring monster like an orange stuck on top of a cucumber! Get vaXXXed, and they'll cry while they call your name!"
... but here we are.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Tuesday June 29, @08:27PM (1 child)
If millennials don't like sex and everyone else has a kid, why does anyone care? Onlyfans videos wont be as sploogee?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 29, @08:46PM
I thought only incels don't like sex.
Ingenuity's success on Mars should inspire congress to mandate NASA build a helicopter for the moon.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 29, @08:38PM (3 children)
What about the more important half of the population? The half of the population who actually conceives and bears the baby? We've already seen that the vax affects men and women differently. How does the vax affect HER?
HINT: Asking her to jack off in a bottle would be pointless. Someone will have to do some real work, and spend a lot of time figuring out how women are affected.
"Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @08:47PM (1 child)
Your post deserves to the 'Disagree' mod.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 29, @08:56PM
Could you explain what you mean? If you mean that you would enjoy watching her - well, I'm not going to argue with your fetishes.
If you mean that a female can ejaculate viable eggs by way of masturbation, then I suggest that you take some remedial health classes. Things don't work that way, and there are very real differences between male and female human beings.
"Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 29, @08:50PM
If you or her are concerned, then maybe she shouldn't get vaccinated.
Maybe there's no reason for you not to get vaccinated.
If half the population were vaccinated this could still slow the spread of covid.
That said, whether to get vaccinated or not is really not a medical issue. It is a political issue. The evidence of that is to simply look at the colors of states that have low vs high vaccination rates.
Ingenuity's success on Mars should inspire congress to mandate NASA build a helicopter for the moon.