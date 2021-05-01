from the did-you-see-that?! dept.
Pseudo-hallucinations: why some people see more vivid mental images than others – test yourself here:
Warning: Do not click the following links if you have photosensitive epilepsy!! If you do not have epilepsy but the Ganzflicker is highly unpleasant for you, you are not obligated to continue.
Consider the statements below. What do they describe? A trip on psychedelics? A dream?
I felt I could reach through the screen to get to another place.
Lasers became entire fans of light sweeping around, and then it felt as if the screen began to expand.
I saw old stone buildings ... like a castle ... I was flying above it.
In reality, they are statements that different people reported after viewing the "Ganzflicker" on their computers – an intense full-screen, red-and-black flicker that anyone can access online and that we use in our experiments. In less than ten minutes, it creates altered states of consciousness, with no lasting effects for the brain. Visual experiences set in almost as soon as you start looking at it.
But our new study, published in Cortex, shows that while some people see castles or fractals in the Ganzflicker, others see nothing. We have come up with a theory of where those individual differences come from.
Like a computer screen, the part of your brain that processes visual information (the visual cortex) has a refresh "button" which helps it sample the environment – taking snapshots of the world in quick succession. In other words, your brain collects sensory information with a certain frequency. Yet you see the world as continuous and dynamic, thanks to your brain's sophisticated ability to fill in the blanks.
For example, your eyes have a blind spot right outside the centre of vision, but you don't see a patch of blackness everywhere you look. Your visual cortex extrapolates from the surrounding visual information so that your whole field of view appears to be complete. If the sensory information being processed is the Ganzflicker, this will interact with your brain's own rhythms to alter how you fill in or interpret what you are seeing.
Ganzflicker is known to elicit the experience of anomalous sensory information in the external environment, called pseudo-hallucinations. "Simple" experiences - like seeing lasers or illusory colours - have previously been explained as your brain reacting to clashes between Ganzflicker and the brain's rhythms. But how do some people see complex pseudo-hallucinations such as "old stone castles"?
[...] Our theory is that mental imagery and pseudo-hallucinations elicited by Ganzflicker are tapping into the same processes in the brain. This means that Ganzflicker captures a dynamic projection of people's imagined experiences, like opening a window to the mind's eye.
Journal References:
1.) Varg T. Königsmark, Johanna Bergmann, Reshanne R. Reeder. The Ganzflicker experience: High probability of seeing vivid and complex pseudo-hallucinations with imagery but not aphantasia [open], Cortex (DOI: 10.1016/j.cortex.2021.05.007)
2.) Rufin VanRullen, Christof Koch. Is perception discrete or continuous?, Trends in Cognitive Sciences (DOI: 10.1016/S1364-6613(03)00095-0)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by YeaWhatevs on Wednesday June 30, @04:04AM (2 children)
I guess I'm not melodramatic. Watched for about 7 minutes. I saw what I saw, just flickering. Pretty boring.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 30, @04:20AM (1 child)
Pretty much the same here. I'll mention that it gives me an unpleasant feeling, that would probably turn into nausea if I watched it much longer.
The fact that I have vivid mental images seems to run counter to their claim. People with good mental imagery are supposed to "see" things in the flickering, but I don't see anything more than a flickering screen. An unpleasant flickering screen to be more precise.
"Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants
(Score: 2) by YeaWhatevs on Wednesday June 30, @04:23AM
I think this is a case of people seeing the emperor's new clothes sort of scenario.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 30, @04:25AM
Kinda got into the '3D Stereogram' state of disorientation, however the too-simple javascript running the effect just filled the screen at 15fps, and the screen refresh tearing artifacts kept ruining it.
(Now seeing if a ffmpeg one-liner can generate the same thing, so mplayer can do its wait-for-VBI thing.)
(Score: 1) by TaxiCabJesus on Wednesday June 30, @04:28AM
I watched the flashy red/black for the entire 10 minute white noise track. I didn't have any sort of mental imagery/auditory experience. Very disappointing. Might try it again on a laptop in a more comfortable position.
I first learned about this "mental imagery" thing while recovering from a concussion, and realized why I had so much trouble trying to read fiction (some people can read fiction w/out mental imagery... How does that work?). I remembered having a dream when I was ~5yo, and thought mental imagery must be sort of like a dream. I've bought a lot of books, listened to self hypnosis tracks, binaural beats, etc, chasing this "imagination". When I first heard about Aphantasia [wikipedia.org], I thought 'it's nice to finally have a label for not having an imagination'.
The best advice I've found about aphantasia is to learn how to relax first. Some people prefer their other senses - auditory or kinesthetic - and it's only when they're fully relaxed that they can start to incorporate 'visuals' into their imagination. I think people whose inner world is non-sensory are 'Digitals', rather than the usual mix of Visual/Auditory/Kinesthetic.
AFAIK, I've always been incapable of relaxing, the concussion just worsened my predicament.
p.s. I saw this on the orange site but didn't click. The SN summary is nice. Going to start commenting here more, thx.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday June 30, @04:34AM
An extraordinary stupid internet thing since Geocities.
I suggest another scientific experiment: make a room with walls, ceiling and floor out of this shit and lock those scientists in there for the rest of eternity.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 30, @04:39AM
I saw myself standing in sort of sun-god robes on a pyramid with a thousand naked women screaming and throwing little pickles at me.