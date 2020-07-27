from the how-far-we've-come dept.
Fugaku Holds Top Spot, Exascale Remains Elusive:
FRANKFURT, Germany; BERKELEY, Calif.; and KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— The 57 th edition of the TOP500 saw little change in the Top10. The only new entry in the Top10 is the Perlmutter system at NERSC at the DOE Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The machine is based on the HPE Cray "Shasta" platform and a heterogeneous system with both GPU-accelerated and CPU-only nodes. Perlmutter achieved 64.6 Pflop/s, putting the supercomputer at No. 5 in the new list.
The Japanese supercomputer Fugaku held onto the top spot on the list. A system codeveloped by Riken and Fujitsu, Fugaku has an HPL benchmark score of 442 Pflop/s. This performance exceeds the No. 2 Summit by 3x. The machine is based on Fujitsu's custom ARM A64FX processor. What's more, in single or further reduced precision, which is often used in machine learning and AI, Fugaku's peak performance is actually above an exaflop. Such an achievement has caused some to introduce this machine as the first "Exascale" supercomputer. Fugaku already demonstrated this new level of performance on the new HPL-AI benchmark with 2 Eflop/s.
Outside of this, we saw quite a few instances of Microsoft Azure and Amazon EC2 Cloud instances fairly high on the list. Pioneer-EUS, the machine to snag the No. 24 spot and the No.27 Pioneer-WUS2, rely on Azure. The Amazon EC2 Instance Cluster at No. 41 utilizes Amazon EC2.
Although there was a trend of steady progress in the Green500, nothing has indicated a big step toward newer technologies.
The system to snag the No. 1 spot for the Green500 was MN-3 from Preferred Networks in Japan. Knocked from the top of the last list by NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD in the US, MN-3 is back to reclaim its crown. This system relies on the MN-Core chip, an accelerator optimized for matrix arithmetic, as well as a Xeon Platinum 8260M processor. MN-3 achieved a 29.70 gigaflops/watt power-efficiency and has a TOP500 ranking of 337.
HiPerGator AI of the University of Florida in the USA is now No.2 on the Green500 with a 29.52 gigaflops/watt power-efficiency. An NVIDIA machine boasts 138,880 cores, much more than any other machine in the Top5 of the Green500. Like many other systems on the list, this supercomputer utilizes an AMD processor – specifically the AMD EPYC 7742. With an overall performance that outpaces most of the other competition on the Green500, it's no surprise this machine holds the 22nd spot on the TOP500 list.
The Wilkes-3 system out of the University of Cambridge in the U.K. has achieved the No. 3 spot. A Dell EMC machine, this supercomputer had an efficiency of 28.14 gigaflops/watt. Like HiPerGator AI, this system relies on an AMD EPYC processor – the AMD EPYC 7763. This system is ranked 101 on the TOP500 list.
The first version of what became today's TOP500 list started as an exercise for a small conference in Germany in June 1993. Out of curiosity, the authors decided to revisit the list in November 1993 to see how things had changed. About that time, they realized they might be onto something and decided to continue compiling the list, which is now a much-anticipated, much-watched and much-debated twice-yearly event.
The TOP500 list is compiled by Erich Strohmaier and Horst Simon of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Jack Dongarra of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; and Martin Meuer of ISC Group, Germany.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by martyb on Tuesday June 29, @10:45PM
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 29, @11:05PM
No petaflops? No rank.
June 2021:
#1: 442 petaflops [top500.org]
#10: 23.5 petaflops [top500.org]
#100: 4.12 petaflops [top500.org]
#500: 1.51 petaflops [top500.org]
Nov. 2020:
#1: 442 petaflops
#10: 22.4 petaflops [top500.org]
#100: 3.15 petaflops [top500.org]
#500: 1.32 petaflops [top500.org]
AMD EPYC CPUs Power 3 of Top 10 Supercomputers on The Planet, Also Has 8 of The Top 10 Most Energy Efficient Supercomputers [wccftech.com]
