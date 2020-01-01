from the access-to-pron-is-a-human-right dept.
Fast, reliable broadband … it’s now a key selling point for house hunters:
It used to be that demand for homes centred on the proximity to good schools, or how close they were to a nice restaurant or pub. Now, before they sign on the dotted line, homebuyers want to ensure they can download a film quickly, or check their work emails without interruption.
Access to reliable and fast broadband is one of the key priorities as working from home looks set to become a more permanent arrangement for many. And a surge of interest in people wanting to move to the country has been coupled with demand for good internet in areas that might otherwise have weak connections.
“One of the most frequently asked questions we receive is related to the speed of the broadband,” says Julia Robotham, of Knight Frank’s country department. “We have even seen a number of telecoms companies arrange to visit properties, prior to exchange [of contracts], to discuss ways in which they can make working from home more effective.”
Research from online estate agency Purple Bricks found 41% of people rank internet speed as an important priority when buying a home, more than how close they are to a school, or being near somewhere good to eat, up significantly since 2016. Separate research by Knight Frank found that almost two thirds of people think it is even more important than having outdoor access, being near a tube station or having the ability to extend.
Ernest Doku of comparison site uSwitch says: “The shift has seen broadband repositioned in the homeowner’s mind as being an essential utility – as one would view gas or electricity, due to the fact that we need to work from home.”
Making next-generation gigabit broadband available across the country by 2025 was a key promise of Boris Johnson’s election manifesto, but the ambitions were watered down to 85% coverage. Last year, the telecoms regulator Ofcom said there were almost 200,000 “forgotten homes” across the UK, left behind in the government’s digital revolution, and unable to get broadband speeds deemed the minimum to meet a modern family’s needs.
I'm still having to put up with 2.5MB ADSL - fibre possibly by 2024.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 30, @12:14PM
It's fast and reliable, except when it isn't. But until they go bankrupt it's better than nothing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 30, @12:15PM
St*rlink