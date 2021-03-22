A round-up of news items related to Julian Assange collected over recent weeks.
Snowden Declares 'End of Case Against Julian Assange' After Newspaper Reveals Lies by Witness
Key Witness in Assange Case Admits to Lies in indictment
A major witness in the United States' Department of Justice case against Julian Assange has admitted to fabricating key accusations in the indictment against the Wikileaks founder. The witness, who has a documented history with sociopathy and has received several convictions for sexual abuse of minors and wide-ranging financial fraud, made the admission in a newly published interview in Stundin where he also confessed to having continued his crime spree whilst working with the Department of Justice and FBI and receiving a promise of immunity from prosecution.
[...] In fact, Thordarson now admits to Stundin that Assange never asked him to hack or access phone recordings of MPs. His new claim is that he had in fact received some files from a third party who claimed to have recorded MPs and had offered to share them with Assange without having any idea what they actually contained. He claims he never checked the contents of the files or even if they contained audio recordings as his third party source suggested. He further admits the claim, that Assange had instructed or asked him to access computers in order to find any such recordings, is false.
[...] Thordarson admits to Stundin that this actually refers to a well publicised event in which an encrypted file was leaked from an Icelandic bank and assumed to contain information about defaulted loans provided by the Icelandic Landsbanki. The bank went under in the fall of 2008, along with almost all other financial institutions in Iceland, and plunged the country into a severe economic crisis. The file was at this time, in summer of 2010, shared by many online who attempted to decrypt it for the public interest purpose of revealing what precipitated the financial crisis. Nothing supports the claim that this file was even "stolen" per se, as it was assumed to have been distributed by whistleblowers from inside the failed bank.
[...] Stundin also cites Ogmundur Jonasson, then-minister of interior of Iceland, who says US authorities were going out of their way to get Assange.
They were trying to use things here [in Iceland] and use people in our country to spin a web, a cobweb that would catch Julian Assange.
The Stundin reporting is well worth a read regarding many other aspects of the alleged case against Assange.
UN's Torture Expert Condemns Persecution of Julian Assange as Efforts to Free Journalist Ramp Up
[...] Melzer, who also serves as the Swiss human rights chair at the Geneva Academy, called Assange's incarceration "one of the biggest judicial scandals in history" and referred to the WikiLeaks founder, as well as whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning, as the "skeletons in the cupboards of Western countries."
"It is the story of a man being persecuted in our part of the world for having told the truth," Melzer said. "He has exposed war crimes, he has exposed torture, he has exposed corruption. It's an inconvenient truth."
"Are you teaching your children that it's a good thing or a bad thing to tell the truth?" he continued, concluding that he cannot leave his children a world "where it has become a crime to tell the truth because, once that has happened, we are living in tyranny."
This is also reported by Deutsche Welle (DW):
The case of Julian Assange: Rule of law undermined
A journalist uses a new platform to expose the dirty secrets of powerful governments, including war crimes, corruption, and torture. However, it isn't the war criminals and torturers who are punished, but the journalist who brought these crimes to light. His reputation is systematically destroyed, his freedom is taken away, he suffers psychological torture. All this happens not in a military dictatorship or a one-party state known for such behavior, but in Western democracies that portray themselves as shining examples when it comes to human rights.
[...] In his role at the UN, Nils Melzer has to deal with many cases of torture and mistreatment, including very serious ones. According to his book, what bothers him so much about Assange's case is that it "exposes a fundamental systemic failure that severely undermines the integrity of our democratic, rule-of-law institutions."
Heike Hänsel, a vice-chairwoman of the Left Party in the German parliament [Bundestag], agrees. Responding to a query from DW, she wrote: "The extraterritorial political persecution of Julian Assange by the United States government, carried out by the British and Swedish judiciaries, is an act of judicial arbitrariness." In light of EU and NATO states' "deafening silence in response to the persecution of an investigative journalist on European soil, and their indifference to his untenable prison conditions," the lawmaker spoke of "incredible double standards and a systemic failure."
Lawmakers from other parties in the Bundestag are of a similar opinion. At the end of last year, the cross-party working group "Freedom for Julian Assange" was founded. The media policy spokeswoman for the Greens, Margit Stumpp, is one of its members. Speaking to DW, Stumpp emphasized the global significance of the war crimes and corruption revealed by WikiLeaks. She added: "The extradition case in the UK isn't just about freedom of information and freedom of the press, but also about the credibility of the European community as an advocate for human rights. The proceedings are a litmus test for shared Western values."
The fact that the Assange prosecution has massively undermined the West's credibility as human rights advocate is well understood by dictators around the world. In early November, for example, BBC correspondent Orla Guerin asked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev critical questions about press freedom in his country. He replied coolly that in view of its treatment of Assange, United Kingdom had no right to reproach other nations over human rights or press freedom.
Jeremy Corbyn praises Julian Assange and calls for extradition to US to be halted
Jeremy Corbyn has called for the extradition of Julian Assange to the US to be halted, praising the Wikileaks founder for exposing US "war crimes".
Boris Johnson refused to comment on the case, which will begin this month – but surprised the Commons by agreeing the extradition treaty between the two countries is "unbalanced".
The one-sided arrangements would be "laid bare" when the courts decide whether he should be sent to the US on "charges of espionage for exposure of war crimes, the murder of civilians and large-scale corruption", [Mr Corbyn] said.
"Will the prime minister agree with the parliamentary report that's going to the Council of Europe that this extradition should be opposed and the rights of journalists and whistleblowers upheld for the good of all of us," Mr Corbyn demanded.
In response, the prime minister said: "I'm not going to mention any individual cases but it's obvious that the rights of journalists and whistleblowers should be upheld and this government will continue to do that."
[...] [Mr Corbyn subsequently stated] "We will continue without fear or favour to seek justice for Harry Dunn and his family and continue to seek the extradition of Anne Sacoolas from the United States."
Mr Corbyn protested: "This lopsided treaty means the US can request extradition in circumstances that Britain cannot."
Mr Corbyn has been busy this month as the following reporting shows:
Julian Assange is a 'journalist of distinction' & has to be set free, - Jeremy Corbyn:
A group of British members of parliament have come to the walls of Belmarsh maximum-security prison in south-east London on Tuesday to protest the lack of transparency in Assange's case.
The MPs said their requests to meet with the founder of the WikiLeaks whistleblower website, who is wanted by Washington on espionage charges over the publication of classified documents on Iraq, Afghanistan, Guantanamo Bay prison and others, have been denied repeatedly.
They also handed a letter that had the signatures of 20 deputies from four parties under it and detailed their demands to the prison authorities.
Corbyn insisted that he didn't see any valid reasoning for their requests to talk with Assange to be rejected. "The governor is trying to claim there's discretion on it. We don't think there's discretion," he explained.
The politician, who led the Labour Party between 2015 and 2020, said that over the years he had visited inmates in many prisons, including Belmarsh, as a member of parliament. "It's perfectly normal that MPs are granted with due process a facility of a visit," he said.
[...] Assange can't be extradited to the US; moreover, he should've been set free by Britain months ago, Corbyn pointed out.
A UK court had refused Washington's extradition request over Assange's poor mental health in early 2021, and "at that point, the case has ended or should have done," the 72-year-old socialist icon said. But the US announced plans to appeal against the ruling, leaving Assange in Belmarsh and maintaining the possibility of him being "extradited to the US where he would face a minimum prison sentence of 125 years."
Bipartisan delegation of Australian MPs meets with US embassy about Julian Assange
A cross-party delegation of Australian MPs has met with Washington's top envoy in Canberra in their continued attempts to encourage the United States to drop its extradition attempts against the WikiLeaks founder.
Nationals MP George Christensen, Independent Andrew Wilkie and Labor's Julian Hill lobbied the US embassy's charge d'affaires, Michael Goldman, on Monday morning, arguing the Australian citizen should be allowed to return home.
