A flying car prototype has completed a 35 minute test flight. Prototype hybrid flying car, takes a few minutes to switch from flying to "normal" car mode.
Expected to be a big thing in 10-20 years (safely in the future far enough away that the goal post can be constantly pushed further into the future).
Not quite sure if this is a thing needed or wanted, beyond the cool factor.
Flying car completes test flight between airports:
A prototype flying car has completed a 35-minute flight between international airports in Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia.
The hybrid car-aircraft, AirCar, is equipped with a BMW engine and runs on regular petrol-pump fuel.
Its creator, Prof Stefan Klein, said it could fly about 1,000km (600 miles), at a height of 8,200ft (2,500m), and had clocked up 40 hours in the air so far.
It takes two minutes and 15 seconds to transform from car into aircraft.
[...] The narrow wings fold down along the sides of the car.
Prof Klein drove it straight off the runway and into town upon arrival, watched by invited reporters.
[...] Dr Stephen Wright, senior research fellow in avionics and aircraft, at the University of the West of England, described the AirCar as "the lovechild of a Bugatti Veyron and a Cesna 172".
And he did not think the vehicle would be particularly loud or uneconomical in terms of fuel costs, compared with other aircraft.
"I have to admit that this looks really cool - but I've got a hundred questions about certification," Dr Wright said.
"Anyone can make an aeroplane but the trick is making one that flies and flies and flies for the thick end of a million hours, with a person on board, without having an incident.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday June 30, @05:47PM
It's more people who already have incredible problems thinking in two dimensions but who will consider it "their right" to have one.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday June 30, @05:53PM
Isn't that like 114 years? I'm assuming they mean that *model* of airplane, and even then, there are potential and actual problems [soylentnews.org].
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday June 30, @05:55PM (1 child)
until it flies fully automatically, or under control of some qualified operator on the ground - which is not gonna happen anytime soon.
You know why? For one simple reason: a flying car in its present form requires the operator to hold both a driver's license and a pilot's license. Good luck finding a large user base that fulfills that requirement. That's why the flying car has always failed, and will continue to do so.
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Wednesday June 30, @06:09PM
People who hold existing pilots licenses already have a drivers license. These fail because they have every design problem a regular airplane has (many), and then all of the auto compromises screw it up more. So far you wind up with something far more expensive than owning a car and a plane, and not nearly as good at either.
Technically if someone could finance an extensive prototyping campaign that a general aviation plane won't justify you might be able to make something good enough it's better than a curiosity (which would be an amazing achievement!) but it's going to be a toy for the rich at best. That said, rapid prototyping tech is advancing so quickly maybe it'll drive the design costs down far enough...
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 30, @06:05PM
I'd love to have an amphibian vehicle, but with examples out there like the Panther [watercar.com] it's hard to accept a non-planing water hull, or a non street legal land side mode, and when you put those two requirements on the price for these low volume prototypes tends to be like all other low volume prototype vehicles with a lot of custom in them: $100K and up.
Frame rust? Easily answered with an additional $20K for stainless steel. How to plane? Well established: retract the wheels (custom suspension) and apply big engine power over 200hp. Build your own? Possible, but not while beating the budget of a manufacturer who has already built one or two before.
Hybrid planes that can do more than limited range taxi on land or water? Just that much more challenging. How to get enough lift to fly while fitting in an 8.5' lane width limit? Anything you do amounts to "transformer" tech, which - like the retracting suspension on the planing amphibian - costs extra, especially when certifying an airframe for inspectors that aren't used to hinges holding the wings in place.
My karma ran over your dogma.