A prototype flying car has completed a 35-minute flight between international airports in Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia.

The hybrid car-aircraft, AirCar, is equipped with a BMW engine and runs on regular petrol-pump fuel.

Its creator, Prof Stefan Klein, said it could fly about 1,000km (600 miles), at a height of 8,200ft (2,500m), and had clocked up 40 hours in the air so far.

It takes two minutes and 15 seconds to transform from car into aircraft.

[...] The narrow wings fold down along the sides of the car.

Prof Klein drove it straight off the runway and into town upon arrival, watched by invited reporters.

[...] Dr Stephen Wright, senior research fellow in avionics and aircraft, at the University of the West of England, described the AirCar as "the lovechild of a Bugatti Veyron and a Cesna 172".

And he did not think the vehicle would be particularly loud or uneconomical in terms of fuel costs, compared with other aircraft.

"I have to admit that this looks really cool - but I've got a hundred questions about certification," Dr Wright said.

"Anyone can make an aeroplane but the trick is making one that flies and flies and flies for the thick end of a million hours, with a person on board, without having an incident.