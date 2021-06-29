Canada to ban sale of new fuel-powered cars and light trucks from 2035:
Canada will ban the sale of fuel-burning new cars and light-duty trucks from 2035 in an effort to reach net-zero emissions across the country by 2050, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government said on Tuesday.
Only zero-emissions cars and trucks can be sold from 2035, according to a statement, adding that a mixture of investments and regulations will help industry transition toward that goal. The government also said it will set interim targets for 2025 and 2030.
"We are committed to aligning Canada's zero-emission vehicles sales targets with those of the most ambitious North American jurisdictions," Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in the statement.
[...] "We will work with the United States to harmonize fuel efficiency regulations and we're investing in consumer rebates, charging stations, business tax breaks and industry transition costs," Wilkinson added.
Trudeau, 49, has pledged to put Canada, the second-largest country by land mass in the world, on a path to net-zero emissions by 2050. Shifting transportation away from fossil fuels is key to meeting that goal.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday June 30, @08:05PM (9 children)
1) Some people drive more than 300 miles a day and, in Canada, that range is greatly reduced. Granted, range will be more in 14 years. But still..
2) Ya gonna all places renters rent install recharge stations? Who's paying for that? How will you say "#42 charged his car last night"?
3) Some folks just want an ICE.
The 3 symptoms of laziness: 1) think of something tomorrow 2)
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday June 30, @08:13PM (4 children)
I hear in Canada they use a a process called 'exemptions' to deal with fringe cases like that so that perfect doesn't become the enemy of good.
I don't know what they have in mind, but they have 15 years lead time and are aware of the issue. Maybe the gov't will offer incentives, maybe good ol' supply and demand will make it happen. S'not like it's unprecedented.
Boo hoo. They might have to make their last purchase 15 years from now, oh noes. |\O_o/|
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 30, @08:29PM (3 children)
Right, because machine shops will be outlawed, engines will be outlawed, junkyards will have to crush everything, parts will be outlawed ...
That seems likely, yup yup yup ...
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday June 30, @08:33PM (2 children)
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 30, @08:39PM (1 child)
Irrelevant. If you're into horse carriages, you can build the parts, assemble the fittings, train the horses and otherwise go nuts. This would have been easier in 1920 than today, even.
They're trying to wish a lot of structural inertia out of being, in the teeth of a lot of engineering knowledge about energy density.
Good luck with all that.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday June 30, @08:58PM
Hardly. A. Manufacturing's easier today B. Thanks to the internet it's a good deal easier to connect the person who can do it with the person who wants it. C. We don't have junkyards dedicated to horse-drawn-carriages cos we ICEs were produced in much higher numbers. I see why you were vague here, sorry for not buying it.
Heh. I agree, in fact it's sooooOOOOooo irrelevant it caused you to trip over your own point.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Wednesday June 30, @08:26PM (1 child)
> Some folks just want an ICE.
And I want a pony. Tough shit.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 30, @08:50PM
Presuming that you're an adult, with your own income, go buy a pony. Horses and ponies have come and gone, at my house. It's a little bigger deal than getting a puppy, but there's less paperwork involved than buying a car.
Remember, No One Is Coming to Save Us
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 30, @08:35PM
Here's a map of the Canadian electric grid (from ~20 years ago?),
http://www.geni.org/globalenergy/library/national_energy_grid/canada/canadiannationalelectricitygrid.shtml [geni.org]
Looks like it barely reaches the southern half of their land area. Outside the grid, I'm going to guess depends on diesel generators...in which case it makes a lot more sense to burn the diesel (or gasoline) directly in a car or truck.
As hinted at earlier, it's cold up there for much of the year and I haven't seen any press about a solution to batteries losing power when cold (could be half the driving range at warmer temps)...so there will probably be heated garages to keep the batteries warm, or constant electric input for some kind of built in battery heater. That's going to use a lot more energy than a little electric block heater to keep the oil warm in an IC engine.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 30, @08:41PM
There are decongestants which dry the sinuses.
Biden is not doing enough to protect us from overcooked foods.
(Score: 2) by anotherblackhat on Wednesday June 30, @08:25PM
Government said it was going to do something 14 years from now.
"Sure, we've failed to make good on promises like this before, but this time it's different"
Oh, and we're going to set some numbers for 5 and 10 in the future too, we just don't know what numbers to make up yet — but we will Real Soon Now.
People will buy electric cars because it makes economic sense.
Government mandates aren't going to do much besides piss people off.
(Score: 2) by oumuamua on Wednesday June 30, @08:37PM
Basically the message is:
Does not matter if the law is actually passed in 2035, just the threat is enough to prod manufacturers into action.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday June 30, @08:56PM
A great way to look like you're doing something while making fulfilling your promise your successor's problem.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday June 30, @08:59PM
Ya know, I like the idea of electric cars so we are not 100% dependent on gasoline.
But being 100% dependent on electric cars is just as bad.
I don't know that I have even seen a single electric car around where I am.
Of course, we are talking aboot Canada, which as everyone knows, is just a frozen wasteland and not a real country anyway. :P
No idea how they would keep those batteries going in such conditions.