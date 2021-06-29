from the how-long-until-it-is-adopted-by-the-military? dept.
A New Brain Implant Automatically Detects and Kills Pain in Real Time:
Chronic pain is like a horror movie monster that sneaks up on you. It’s unpredictable, lingers silently, and when it strikes it’s often too late to tame. More diabolically, our best weapon against it—pain medication—can increase pain intensity over time. And as the opioid epidemic sadly shows, even pain medication is a double-edged sword.
It’s time for something new. This week, a group from the New York University School of Medicine said “no thank you” to medication altogether. Instead, they engineered a “neural bridge” that connects two brain regions: one critical for detecting pain, the other that dampens pain when activated.
For a brain implant, this one’s particularly special. It’s basically a tag-team of spy and sleeper agent. The “spy” listens to electrical chatter in a brain region that processes pain—along with dozens of other tasks—and decodes it in real time. Once it detects an electrical signal that suggests “pain found,” it sends the information to the “sleeper agent,” a computer chip implanted in the front part of the brain. The chip then automatically triggers a light beam to stimulate the region, activating neurons that can override pain signals.
[...] The beauty of this particular brain-machine interface (BMI) is it only activates when there is pain, instead of zapping the brain all the time. That is, it’s specific and efficient.
For now, the device has only been tested in rats. But it’s a “blueprint” for tuning the brain to ease pain in the future, the authors wrote.
“Our findings show that this implant offers an effective strategy for pain therapy, even in cases where symptoms are traditionally difficult to pinpoint or manage,” said Drs. Jing Wang and Valentino D.B. Mazzia, who led the study.
Journal Reference:
Qiaosheng Zhang, Sile Hu, Robert Talay, et al. A prototype closed-loop brain–machine interface for the study and treatment of pain, Nature Biomedical Engineering (DOI: 10.1038/s41551-021-00736-7)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 01, @01:26AM
The prison doctors will have a blast with this one
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 01, @01:28AM
In Star Trek: DS 9, the kadarshian tailor had this implant that automatically release dopamin in response to pain.
It also came with a small remote control device to override the automated activation which, of course, led to addiction and tolerance - just like the opioid addiction today.
(Score: 1) by FuzzyTheBear on Thursday July 01, @01:54AM (1 child)
That's research on rats .. from there to an actual use in humans there's tens of years of research and work to be done.
Nice to see the advancement in rearch .. but as to us humans .. we're a looong way to see this in use.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 01, @01:59AM
It also worked for kardarshians. Sorta - till the override led to addiction and tolerance.