Social science papers that failed to replicate racked up 153 more citations, on average, than papers that replicated successfully.
This latest result is "pretty damning," says University of Maryland, College Park, cognitive scientist Michael Dougherty, who was not involved with the research. "Citation counts have long been treated as a proxy for research quality," he says, so the finding that less reliable research is cited more points to a "fundamental problem" with how such work is evaluated.
[...] University of California, San Diego, economists Marta Serra-Garcia and Uri Gneezy were interested in whether catchy research ideas would get more attention than mundane ones, even if they were less likely to be true. So they gathered data on 80 papers from three different projects that had tried to replicate important social science findings, with varying levels of success.
Citation counts on Google Scholar were significantly higher for the papers that failed to replicate, they report today in Science Advances, with an average boost of 16 extra citations per year. That's a big number, Serra-Garcia and Gneezy say—papers in high-impact journals in the same time period amassed a total of about 40 citations per year on average.
And when the researchers examined citations in papers published after the landmark replication projects, they found that the papers rarely acknowledged the failure to replicate, mentioning it only 12% of the time.
Well, nobody likes a Debbie Downer, do they?
Marta Serra-Garcia, Uri Gneezy. Nonreplicable publications are cited more than replicable ones [open], Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abd1705)
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday July 01, @11:32AM
The reason for this is easy to explain. What do you think gets more spotlight, a paper that basically confirms what was already established or something that claims to fundamentally shake established knowledge and turn the world upside down, because large parts of what we used to think was true have to be rewritten?
Now add that due to decades of science doing rigorous testing results to ensure that what we know is actually more than a bunch of hunches and it should be very obvious why that shouldn't come as any surprise.
(Score: 4, Funny) by c0lo on Thursday July 01, @11:35AM
Ah, so they are "economy scientists", right? And, surprise, they came up with an idea of a catchy research.
And then "they gathered data on 80 papers from three different projects". Oh, wow, that many?
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday July 01, @12:35PM
Social Sciences are Fake News. Well, fake science at least. Cult ideology and propaganda cloaked in the trappings of the scientific process.