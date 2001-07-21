The conservative climate group KlimaUnion (ClimateUnion), which is made up of party members of the governing / alliance, has released [German] a position paper in which the members argue that Germany could become the world's first industrialised country running on 100-percent renewable energy supply as early as 2030 and simultaneously reduce citizens' expenses on transport, heating and power use.

The group was founded in April with the aim of pushing the conservative bloc to adopt climate policy in line with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C target.

In the paper, KlimaUnion argues that Germany could save up to 63 billion euros ($A100 billion) [(75 billion USD)] in energy imports per year if it manages to achieve a complete transition to renewable energy, which could be turned into a "growth booster" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Group member Wiebke Winter said the position paper should be seen as an "argumentation aid" for the conservative / alliance's election manifesto that offers "concrete proposals" on starting to make Germany climate neutral already during the next legislative period until 2025.