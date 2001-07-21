Conservative group says Germany could reach 100% renewables by 2030 at low cost:
The conservative climate group KlimaUnion (ClimateUnion), which is made up of party members of the governing / alliance, has released [German] a position paper in which the members argue that Germany could become the world's first industrialised country running on 100-percent renewable energy supply as early as 2030 and simultaneously reduce citizens' expenses on transport, heating and power use.
The group was founded in April with the aim of pushing the conservative bloc to adopt climate policy in line with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C target.
In the paper, KlimaUnion argues that Germany could save up to 63 billion euros ($A100 billion) [(75 billion USD)] in energy imports per year if it manages to achieve a complete transition to renewable energy, which could be turned into a "growth booster" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Group member Wiebke Winter said the position paper should be seen as an "argumentation aid" for the conservative / alliance's election manifesto that offers "concrete proposals" on starting to make Germany climate neutral already during the next legislative period until 2025.
Unfortunately, the petroleum, auto and energy industry lobbyists tell me that it is not possible to do this in the US for various technical reasons. [npr.org]
Since so many of them tell the same story, it must be true.
Also, I learned that the sounds [thehill.com] from wind turbines can cause cancer. We need to take this health threat just as seriously as we do the threat of 5G causing covid. This will cause much weeping and wailing. All that wailing will make whales go extinct.
Biden is not doing enough to protect us from sharks with lasers.
See the numbers, for yourself:
https://www.ceicdata.com/en/indicator/germany/natural-gas-imports [ceicdata.com]
Germany is the 2nd top importer of natural gas just behind the China and before Japan.
It is not possible to convert that volume of energy to renewables, without a complete demolition of German industry and transport.
So, the paper mentioned in the TFA is a plain nonsense.
Germany already has the highest electricity prices in Europe because of their wishful thinking "green energy" policies. The goal of doing this plan in 9 years, let alone without extra cost to the consumer, is just a bad joke: IMPOSSIBLE.