Judge Puts On Hold A Law Penalizing Social Media That Block Politicians' Posts:
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge on Wednesday blocked for the time being a new Florida law that sought to punish large social media businesses like Facebook and Twitter if they remove content or ban politicians.
U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle granted a preliminary injunction stopping the new law from being enforced. The law — which was supposed to take effect on Thursday — enabled the state to fine large social media companies $250,000 a day if they remove an account of a statewide political candidate, and $25,000 a day if they remove an account of someone running for a local office.
The legislation was challenged in federal court in Tallahassee by NetChoice, a lobbying firm that represents Twitter, Facebook and other online companies, and the Computer and Communications Industry Association. Both said the new law was unconstitutional and violated federal law.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by engblom on Thursday July 01, @09:35PM (7 children)
Those that wants this kind of law are hypocrites! They claim they want full freedom but they do not allow other to have their freedom. Social media platforms are not funded by taxes and thus the owners can do whatever they want. The same people that wanted this kind of laws would hate if I put a sign with my political messages on their lawn. They would say that they have the right to remove that sign from their property. Well, that right social media platforms also got.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Thursday July 01, @09:40PM (1 child)
Sorry, Engblom - the platforms should be politically neutral.
Facebook et al don't often censor or ban any progressives, do they? Have they ever? That Muslim broad in congress can call for killing Jews all day long, and none of them muzzle her.
Remember, No One Is Coming to Save Us
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 01, @09:49PM
(...she said attacks should be condemned, but your news source didn't phrase it that way did they. ;) )
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 01, @09:40PM (1 child)
Can Twitter host child pornography?
(Score: 2) by engblom on Thursday July 01, @09:43PM
Nope, in the same way as you can not put out posters with child pornography on your own lawn. To abuse other is illegal regardless of platform/place. What does this have to do with the original post?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday July 01, @09:40PM (2 children)
This is our Governor-running-for-President DeSantis. He has never encountered a Grandstand he could resist.
P.S. for your own sake, don't vote for this idiot - ever.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 01, @09:49PM
Damn, I think he just got it!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 01, @09:53PM
DeSantis will either be a good President or hurt you with his incompetence. That's a win-win and he has my vote.