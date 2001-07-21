Before the quantum era can officially begin, scientists must first prove that quantum computers can provide advantages over the classical computers of today which is why IBM researchers recently conducted an experiment to do just that.

According to a new blog post from IBM Quantum, the company's researchers have, for the first time ever, reported a simultaneous proof along with experimental verification of a new kind of quantum advantage. Specifically they showed that even today's noisy qubits offer "more value than bits as a medium of storage during computations".

[...] [The researchers set] up an experiment using circuits restricted to using two-input gates and limited to using one bit of computational/scrap space to answer the question: "How does the computational power differ when a computer has access to classical scratch space versus quantum scratch space?".

IBM's researchers then proved in their paper that there are functions which a restricted classical computer cannot compute but a restricted quantum computer can. To do so, they pitted a real quantum computer against a classical computer.

[...] While today's quantum computers are too noisy to achieve this kind of perfect result, IBM Quantum's researchers still managed to achieve a success rate of 93 percent and beat the classical system when carrying out the experiment in real-life by calibrating special entangling gates to perform these circuits more efficiently.