IBM becomes first to demonstrate advantage of quantum computers in real-life scenario:
Before the quantum era can officially begin, scientists must first prove that quantum computers can provide advantages over the classical computers of today which is why IBM researchers recently conducted an experiment to do just that.
According to a new blog post from IBM Quantum, the company's researchers have, for the first time ever, reported a simultaneous proof along with experimental verification of a new kind of quantum advantage. Specifically they showed that even today's noisy qubits offer "more value than bits as a medium of storage during computations".
[...] [The researchers set] up an experiment using circuits restricted to using two-input gates and limited to using one bit of computational/scrap space to answer the question: "How does the computational power differ when a computer has access to classical scratch space versus quantum scratch space?".
IBM's researchers then proved in their paper that there are functions which a restricted classical computer cannot compute but a restricted quantum computer can. To do so, they pitted a real quantum computer against a classical computer.
[...] While today's quantum computers are too noisy to achieve this kind of perfect result, IBM Quantum's researchers still managed to achieve a success rate of 93 percent and beat the classical system when carrying out the experiment in real-life by calibrating special entangling gates to perform these circuits more efficiently.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @02:43AM
first to demonstrate blah-blah-blah, except per EMAIL ;)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @02:50AM
From, https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/04/27/1021714/tomorrows-computer-yesterday/ [technologyreview.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @02:55AM (4 children)
Can someone distill this down into a gist?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @03:03AM (2 children)
here's a (probably bad) car analogy:
Imagine you park your car in a really big lot and walk off to your appointment. When you finish you go looking for your car. There is a less than 100% chance that you will find it...but with quantum computing you can look at all the cars at once.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @03:08AM (1 child)
You high? That shit is worse than this "edited" post.
Don't volunteer to edit for SN.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @03:11AM
can you do better?
(hint--it's a challenge)
(Score: 2) by sjames on Friday July 02, @03:18AM
yes. "If you can't dazzle them with brilliance then baffle them with bullshit".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @03:36AM (1 child)
The editors are illiterate.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday July 02, @03:46AM
Doing their best and going the extra mile in spite of the restrictions? This is why we love them.
Are you able to do better?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by sjames on Friday July 02, @03:54AM
This sounds an awful lot like further proof that a quantum computer is better at being a quantum computer than a conventional computer is (98% of the time). Still no solutions to an actual practical problem.