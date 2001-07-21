Stories
IBM Becomes First to Demonstrate Advantage of Quantum Computers in Real-Life Scenario

posted by martyb on Friday July 02, @02:33AM
News

upstart writes:

IBM becomes first to demonstrate advantage of quantum computers in real-life scenario:

Before the quantum era can officially begin, scientists must first prove that quantum computers can provide advantages over the classical computers of today which is why IBM researchers recently conducted an experiment to do just that.

According to a new blog post from IBM Quantum, the company's researchers have, for the first time ever, reported a simultaneous proof along with experimental verification of a new kind of quantum advantage. Specifically they showed that even today's noisy qubits offer "more value than bits as a medium of storage during computations".

[...] [The researchers set] up an experiment using circuits restricted to using two-input gates and limited to using one bit of computational/scrap space to answer the question: "How does the computational power differ when a computer has access to classical scratch space versus quantum scratch space?".

IBM's researchers then proved in their paper that there are functions which a restricted classical computer cannot compute but a restricted quantum computer can. To do so, they pitted a real quantum computer against a classical computer.

[...] While today's quantum computers are too noisy to achieve this kind of perfect result, IBM Quantum's researchers still managed to achieve a success rate of 93 percent and beat the classical system when carrying out the experiment in real-life by calibrating special entangling gates to perform these circuits more efficiently.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @02:43AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @02:43AM (#1152123)

    first to demonstrate blah-blah-blah, except per EMAIL ;)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @02:50AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @02:50AM (#1152126)

    From, https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/04/27/1021714/tomorrows-computer-yesterday/ [technologyreview.com]

    ... by Simson Garfinkel ’87, PhD ’05

    Quantum computing as we know it got its start 40 years ago this spring at the first Physics of Computation Conference, organized at MIT’s Endicott House by MIT and IBM and attended by nearly 50 researchers from computing and physics—two groups that rarely rubbed shoulders.

    Twenty years earlier, in 1961, an IBM researcher named Rolf Landauer had found a fundamental link between the two fields: he proved that every time a computer erases a bit of information, a tiny bit of heat is produced, corresponding to the entropy increase in the system. In 1972 Landauer hired the theoretical computer scientist Charlie Bennett, who showed that the increase in entropy can be avoided by a computer that performs its computations in a reversible manner. Curiously, Ed Fredkin, the MIT professor who cosponsored the Endicott Conference with Landauer, had arrived at this same conclusion independently, despite never having earned even an undergraduate degree. Indeed, most retellings of quantum computing’s origin story overlook Fredkin’s pivotal role.

    Fredkin’s unusual career began when he enrolled at the California Institute of Technology in 1951. Although brilliant on his entrance exams, he wasn’t interested in homework—and had to work two jobs to pay tuition. Doing poorly in school and running out of money, he withdrew in 1952 and enlisted in the Air Force to avoid being drafted for the Korean War.

    A few years later, the Air Force sent Fredkin to MIT Lincoln Laboratory to help test the nascent SAGE air defense system. He learned computer programming and soon became one of the best programmers in the world—a group that probably numbered only around 500 at the time.

    Upon leaving the Air Force in 1958, Fredkin worked at Bolt, Beranek, and Newman (BBN), which he convinced to purchase its first two computers and where he got to know MIT professors Marvin Minsky and John McCarthy, who together had pretty much established the field of artificial intelligence. In 1962 he accompanied them to Caltech, where McCarthy was giving a talk. There Minsky and Fredkin met with Richard Feynman ’39, who would win the 1965 Nobel Prize in physics for his work on quantum electrodynamics. Feynman showed them a handwritten notebook filled with computations and challenged them to develop software that could perform symbolic mathematical computations.

    Fredkin left BBN in 1962 and started Information International Incorporated, one of the world’s first AI startups. When Triple-I went public in 1968 and Fredkin became a millionaire, Minsky recruited him to become the associate director of his AI Lab at MIT. Three years later Fredkin became director of Project MAC, the progenitor of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). MIT made him a full professor, despite his lack of academic credentials. But Fredkin soon tired of that too, so in 1974 he headed back to Caltech to spend a year with Feynman. The deal was that Fredkin would teach Feynman computing, and Feynman would teach Fredkin quantum physics.

    ...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @02:55AM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @02:55AM (#1152127)

    Can someone distill this down into a gist?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @03:03AM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @03:03AM (#1152132)

      here's a (probably bad) car analogy:

      Imagine you park your car in a really big lot and walk off to your appointment. When you finish you go looking for your car. There is a less than 100% chance that you will find it...but with quantum computing you can look at all the cars at once.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @03:08AM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @03:08AM (#1152133)

        You high? That shit is worse than this "edited" post.

        Don't volunteer to edit for SN.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @03:11AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @03:11AM (#1152135)

          can you do better?

          (hint--it's a challenge)

    • (Score: 2) by sjames on Friday July 02, @03:18AM

      by sjames (2882) on Friday July 02, @03:18AM (#1152136) Journal

      yes. "If you can't dazzle them with brilliance then baffle them with bullshit".

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @03:36AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @03:36AM (#1152138)

    The editors are illiterate.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday July 02, @03:46AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday July 02, @03:46AM (#1152142) Journal

      Doing their best and going the extra mile in spite of the restrictions? This is why we love them.

      Are you able to do better?

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

  • (Score: 2) by sjames on Friday July 02, @03:54AM

    by sjames (2882) on Friday July 02, @03:54AM (#1152143) Journal

    This sounds an awful lot like further proof that a quantum computer is better at being a quantum computer than a conventional computer is (98% of the time). Still no solutions to an actual practical problem.

