from the take-a-deep-breath dept.
Easy 5-Minute Workout Lowers Blood Pressure As Much as Exercise or Medication:
Working out just five minutes daily via a practice described as "strength training for your breathing muscles" lowers blood pressure and improves some measures of vascular health as well as, or even more than, aerobic exercise or medication, new CU Boulder research shows.
The study, published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, provides the strongest evidence yet that the ultra-time-efficient maneuver known as High-Resistance Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training (IMST) could play a key role in helping aging adults fend off cardiovascular disease – the nation's leading killer.
[...] "There are a lot of lifestyle strategies we know can help people maintain cardiovascular health as they age. But the reality is, they take a lot of time and effort and can be expensive and hard for some people to access," said lead author Daniel Craighead, an assistant research professor in the Department of Integrative Physiology. "IMST can be done in five minutes in your own home while you watch TV."
Developed in the 1980s as a way to help critically ill respiratory disease patients strengthen their diaphragm and other inspiratory (breathing) muscles, IMST involves inhaling vigorously through a hand-held device that provides resistance. Imagine sucking hard through a tube that sucks back.
[...] But in recent years, Craighead and colleagues at the University of Arizona have been testing whether a more time-efficient protocol – 30 inhalations per day at high resistance, six days per week could also reap cardiovascular, cognitive, and sports performance improvements.
[...] For the new study, they recruited 36 otherwise healthy adults ages 50 to 79 with above normal systolic blood pressure (120 millimeters of mercury or higher). Half did High-Resistance IMST for six weeks; and half did a placebo protocol, in which the resistance was much lower. Participants didn't know which group they were in.
When assessed after six weeks, the IMST group saw their systolic blood pressure (the top number) dip nine points on average, a reduction which generally exceeds that achieved by walking 30 minutes a day five days a week. That decline is also equal to the effects of some blood pressure-lowering drug regimens.
Even six weeks after they quit doing IMST, they maintained most of that improvement.
Journal References:
1.) Daniel H. Craighead, Thomas C. Heinbockel, Kaitlin A. Freeberg, et alTime‐Efficient Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training Lowers Blood Pressure and Improves Endothelial Function, NO Bioavailability, and Oxidative Stress in Midlife/Older Adults With Above‐Normal Blood Pressure, Journal of the American Heart Association (DOI: 10.1161/JAHA.121.020980)
2.) Michael J. Joyner and Sarah E. Baker. Take a Deep, Resisted, Breath, Journal of the American Heart Association (DOI: 10.1161/JAHA.121.022203)
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Friday July 02, @05:31AM
If you put a Pillow over your mouth for 5 minutes a day, you can get the same effect.
Amazingly, watching Mr. Pillow talk also takes the breath away enough to achieve the same effect, though 50% of the people that listen to him have their blood pressure go up, which negates all effects.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday July 02, @06:38AM (2 children)
Fuck that, hand me the damn pills.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @06:47AM
💊🤔
(Score: 3, Informative) by choose another one on Friday July 02, @10:27AM
The damn pills have a boatload of not very pleasant side effects IME, and it takes months of arguing with doctors and trialing options to get the side effects down from "can't actually even walk" to merely "life is a bit shit on these".
On the other hand, the damn (cocktail of) pills dropped my systolic from >240 to <120, so a workout that drops 9 points in comparison is definitely in the "why bother" category.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @07:13AM
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32730174/ [nih.gov]
Meanwhile, here is a study from Thailand that shows how to make a simple diy device,
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5440008/ [nih.gov]
Pic of the home made device also shows an expensive "medical" gadget, that has the same hole sizes.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday July 02, @09:18AM (1 child)
> which generally exceeds that achieved by walking 30 minutes a day five days a week.
Walking less than 30 minutes a day is approximately zero exercise.
"Heavy breathing for 5 minutes a day is equivalent to living a terrible, bare minimum, totally unhealthy lifestyle"
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday July 02, @09:33AM
Yeeees, ummm... how about... I reckon you'll never feel more alive after 5 minutes of waterboarding instead.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0