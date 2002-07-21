from the ♪it's-my-pc-and-I'll-fix-if-I-want-to♪ dept.
Right to repair rules will extend lifespan of products, government says:
Products such as washing machines, TVs and fridges should become easier to repair and cheaper to run under new rules coming into force.
Manufacturers are now legally required to make spare parts available to people buying electrical appliances. The aim of the new rules is to extend the lifespan of products by up to 10 years and benefit the environment. However, one company said that the new rules could make white goods more expensive.
The right to repair rules are designed to tackle "built-in obsolescence" where manufacturers deliberately build appliances to break down after a certain period to encourage consumers to buy new ones. The new rules apply to products bought from Thursday, but manufacturers have a grace period of up to two years to make spare parts available.
Many consumers have complained that goods don't last long enough, then can't be fixed in the home.
Adam French from consumer group Which? said that electrical items end up in landfill too often "because they are either too costly or difficult to fix". The rules "should ensure products last longer and help reduce electrical waste", he said.
Only parts for "simple and safe" repairs will be available directly to consumers, including "door hinges on your washing machine or replacement baskets and trays for your fridge-freezers", he said. "Other parts that involve more difficult repairs will only be available to professional repairers, such as the motor or heating element in your washing machine," he said.
(...) These new rules should bring an end to the frustration of having to throw away an item because a small part is no longer working and no longer in stock.
Often the seal around a fridge, the detergent drawer on a washing machine, or the runners on a dishwasher break. Rather than having to buy a whole new product, replacement parts must now be sold directly by the manufacturer for 10 years, whether or not they are still selling the complete item in their range.
This isn't a law about who is responsible for the repair. If it's still within warranty, then the manufacturer or the retailer should repair it, but after that, you are at least now guaranteed access to a replacement part. You'll probably have to buy it, and you may have to pay someone to fit it if it's a complicated internal part, but at least you should be able to get hold of it.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday July 02, @03:56PM (7 children)
Being able to repair something could extend its lifetime? Who would have thought.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Friday July 02, @04:02PM (2 children)
Any price controls for the parts? Or can manufacturers offer the spare part at close to the price of a full replacement device?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @04:23PM
Appliance many have been doing this for years. Your options are to (a) buy new and get a new appliance warranty, (b) hunt around for some poor bugger who did (a) and has the appliance has the part you need and it still works, or (c) look for older appliances without the failure-prone motherboards that allowed the manufacturers to make appliances for less and really gouge you on the motherboard as compared to replacing discrete parts.
If you're really adventurous, you could probably cook up a new stove from an old chassis and new discrete parts.
Of course a front-loading non-industrial washing machine is defective by design anyway, so best to just get rid of it.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday July 02, @04:25PM
I suspect not - but intentionally spitting in the government's eye is usually a good way to draw their ire.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 02, @04:18PM (3 children)
Only if there are additional incentives.
Recent example: in 1999 we purchased a $18,000 pickup truck. It came with steel (not stainless) brake lines, which recently corroded through and needed labor intensive replacement, not to mention the inconvenience of suddenly losing brakes with essentially zero warning. The entire set of replacement brake lines made in stainless steel and bought on Amazon cost $80. That's the retail consumer price for relatively rare parts including fittings, figure cost of production at OEM scale is $40 or less, differential cost to make the lines in stainless instead of plain steel? Probably $5 or less.
So, for an additional $5 per truck, the brake lines could have been made of stainless steel - but since regular steel lasts for the 10 year warranty in all but the most extreme environments, we get plain steel and the manufacturer pockets an additional $5 per truck, but $5 per truck is $5 million per year from their perspective, so these kinds of limited lifetime choices are made throughout the vehicle - at basically every opportunity. And, yes, those savings are passed along to the buyers in the highly competitive low-end pickup truck price wars, but I'd much rather pay $500 extra for a truck that is built without these cost cutting measures, rather than encounter them one by one as early failures throughout the life of the vehicle.
$5 in up front additional expense could have saved me $80 in parts and 4 hours of labor, which most shops around here charge at $120/hr, so $485, plus the cost of downtime, potential for accident when the brakes failed, etc.
Same kind of cost cutting was no doubt behind the battery early failure at 22 months, shock absorber failure at 12,000 miles resulting in tire damage, ABS wheel sensor at 35,973 miles, water temp sensor failure at 37 months, A/C evaporator failure at 39 months, radiator hose failure at 48,000 miles, seatbelt module failure at 7 years, vacuum line (controlling the A/C vents) spontaneously falling apart at 20 years, and no doubt other problems I have forgotten.
It's important that we have the right to repair these things (and all of the above was repairable, though several parts were not readily sourced from anywhere but the manufacturer), but for reliability and longevity we need some other kind of incentive besides the open market.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @04:37PM
You can buy steel brake line by the foot. The flaring to to add the fittings is cheap, as are the fittings and the mini cutter. If you're handy you should e able to do it yourself. It's a truck, so LOTS of clearance and less chance to skin your knuckles. If the bleeders are still good, bleeding the system is easy.
As for stainless steel brake rotors, you'll end up with less friction and longer stopping distances, as well as increasing pad wear. And a lot higher cost. Because there's cheap stainless and real stainless.
Sure you could make something that lasts 20 years - but it's going to be built along the lines of heavy construction equipment, with low poser to weight ratio, very low top speed, and it's still going to cost real money when something breaks (and your maintenance schedule is going to be more time consuming).
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday July 02, @04:47PM (1 child)
>but for reliability and longevity we need some other kind of incentive besides the open market.
Or at the very least, make it mandatory that such longevity and repairability information be made available to consumers in an easy-to-read form, preferably compiled from an analysis by a completely independent authority, before purchase. Maybe something like a long-form "nutritional information label" for consumer products. Perhaps summarized as a "projected total cost of ownership under typical usage" graph out to 20 years or so? Probably with consumables like fuel, filters, etc. as a separate graph - that's still important after all, but far more subject to usage patterns.
Make sure consumers at least have the information easily available at time of purchase to decide for themselves how much they care about the long-term cost effectiveness, and you make designing for such cost-effectiveness more attractive.
That still might not be enough to dramatically change purchasing patterns, but it would at least let the *informed* free market decide... which is usually pretty effective. It's when important details are hidden from consumers that all sorts of cost-cutting shenanigans become far more attractive.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 02, @04:55PM
The "competitive" healthcare insurance market in the US comes to mind when you say this: sure, we have choices - and they all suck uniformly. You can read the disclosure information continuously 8 hours per day and not keep up with all the available information and choices as they are updated and modified, but when you get to whatever conclusion you finally reach it will be along the lines of: they're all bad, try to pick one that's not unusually bad.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday July 02, @04:37PM (1 child)
"Rending is better than mending!"
Won't this cause problems for appliance sales, when someone can fix their problem with a £5 screwdriver and £10 worth of parts rather than buying a new £300 refrigerator? Why won't someone think of the big businesses!
Then again, those silly Brits probably have this notion that corporations shouldn't be allowed to just bribe politicians to get what they want. Where do they get these crazy ideas?
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @04:43PM