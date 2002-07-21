Products such as washing machines, TVs and fridges should become easier to repair and cheaper to run under new rules coming into force.

Manufacturers are now legally required to make spare parts available to people buying electrical appliances. The aim of the new rules is to extend the lifespan of products by up to 10 years and benefit the environment. However, one company said that the new rules could make white goods more expensive.

The right to repair rules are designed to tackle "built-in obsolescence" where manufacturers deliberately build appliances to break down after a certain period to encourage consumers to buy new ones. The new rules apply to products bought from Thursday, but manufacturers have a grace period of up to two years to make spare parts available.

Many consumers have complained that goods don't last long enough, then can't be fixed in the home.

Adam French from consumer group Which? said that electrical items end up in landfill too often "because they are either too costly or difficult to fix". The rules "should ensure products last longer and help reduce electrical waste", he said.