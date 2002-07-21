Hawking's Black Hole Theorem Confirmed Observationally for the First Time:
There are certain rules that even the most extreme objects in the universe must obey. A central law for black holes predicts that the area of their event horizons — the boundary beyond which nothing can ever escape — should never shrink. This law is Hawking's area theorem, named after physicist Stephen Hawking, who derived the theorem in 1971.
Fifty years later, physicists at MIT and elsewhere have now confirmed Hawking's area theorem for the first time, using observations of gravitational waves. Their results appear today (July 1, 2021) in Physical Review Letters.
In the study, the researchers take a closer look at GW150914, the first gravitational wave signal detected by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO), in 2015. The signal was a product of two inspiraling black holes that generated a new black hole, along with a huge amount of energy that rippled across space-time as gravitational waves.
If Hawking's area theorem holds, then the horizon area of the new black hole should not be smaller than the total horizon area of its parent black holes. In the new study, the physicists reanalyzed the signal from GW150914 before and after the cosmic collision and found that indeed, the total event horizon area did not decrease after the merger — a result that they report with 95 percent confidence.
Their findings mark the first direct observational confirmation of Hawking's area theorem, which has been proven mathematically but never observed in nature until now. The team plans to test future gravitational-wave signals to see if they might further confirm Hawking's theorem or be a sign of new, law-bending physics.
"It is possible that there's a zoo of different compact objects, and while some of them are the black holes that follow Einstein and Hawking's laws, others may be slightly different beasts," says lead author Maximiliano Isi, a NASA Einstein Postdoctoral Fellow in MIT's Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research. "So, it's not like you do this test once and it's over. You do this once, and it's the beginning."
Journal Reference:
Maximiliano Isi, Will M. Farr, Matthew Giesler, et al. Testing the Black-Hole Area Law with GW150914, Physical Review Letters (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.127.011103)
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday July 02, @09:19PM
figure this stuff out in his brain. I have trouble taking the square root of 4, let alone calculating the size of an event horizon when all I have is a spit soaked wand and someone to wipe my ass.
Don't take this wrong, I've been in awe of Hawking (and Feynman, and Lincoln, et all) for years. I guess my brain just isn't wired that way.
The 3 symptoms of laziness: 1) think of something tomorrow 2)