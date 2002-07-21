Australia ranks last for climate action among UN member countries:
Australia has been ranked last for climate action out of nearly 200 countries in a report assessing progress towards global sustainable development goals.
The Sustainable Development Report 2021, first reported by Renew Economy, scored Australia last out of 193 United Nations member countries for action taken to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.
A database shows Australia received a score of just 10 out of 100 in an assessment of fossil fuel emissions, emissions associated with imports and exports, and policies for pricing carbon.
(...) Richie Merzian, a climate expert at the Australia Institute, said the result was unsurprising.
"Australia has received similar rankings from other comparable studies, including the Climate Change Performance Index, which last year ranked Australia second last behind only Trump's America," he said.
"The federal government has no climate and energy policy and instead has cherry-picked technologies, many of which support the fossil fuel industry."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 02, @11:09PM
Looks like they're the sanest ones around. None of this "eat bugs" and "buy carbon credits" nonsense.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday July 02, @11:41PM
yay, Australia!
